David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship this weekend? Find out here...

QPR vs Derby, Saturday 3pm

A really good couple of wins for QPR lately, just when they and Mark Warburton needed them most. They have given themselves a bit of breathing space away from the relegation battle.

Derby are out of the bottom three ahead of the weekend after that terrific win against Bournemouth. Despite QPR's recent upturn, I feel like the away side will sneak this one.

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Gillette Soccer Saturday Saturday 23rd January 3:00pm

Preston vs Reading, Sunday 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

A good win for Preston at Birmingham on Wednesday night to end a mini blip of back-to-back defeats. They are in and around that position they always seem to be in the Championship table. A tough opponent for anyone, but probably slightly too inconsistent at this stage to reach the play-offs.

Reading have picked up 10 points from their last four games and are right back in the chase. It does not look like they are going anywhere and are a great bet for the play-offs. This game should have a few goals in it, but I think it will be a draw.

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Middlesbrough vs Blackburn, Sunday 3pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Middlesbrough got a great win against a resurgent Nottingham Forest side in midweek to keep them within touch of the play-off race, bouncing back from that disappointing loss at home to Birmingham last Saturday.

It's been a similar story for Blackburn all season. They are bursting with goals - it is not often the leading scorers in the Championship lie in 12th heading into a week at this stage - but they are just too inconsistent. It will be a close game at the Riverside, but I have to lean towards Boro.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)