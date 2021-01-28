David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship this weekend? Find out here...

Reading vs Bournemouth, Friday 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

It has been a decent run for Reading lately. Three wins and two draws in five, cementing themselves right in the top six. They are proving they deserve to be there time and time again.

Bournemouth have slipped alarmingly of late. With the squad they have they should be much closer to Norwich than they are. A few more poor results and they'll be looking over their shoulders. I think the Royals could sneak this one, too.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Norwich vs Middlesbrough, Saturday 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Three more wins on the trot for Norwich, and a very healthy gap that looks like it is only getting bigger. As we approach the closure of the window it looks as though they will be keeping all their star men, too. Which is massive for them.

Middlesbrough have had a poor week. Losing at home to Blackburn and Rotherham in games they would have expected to pick up points from. They need to bounce back, but they won't be doing it here. Home win.

Prutton predicts: 2-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Brentford vs Wycombe, Saturday 3pm

A point at Swansea is a decent result for anyone this season, but Brentford will be frustrated they didn't claim all three with how the game went on Wednesday night.

Wycombe are starting to look a bit adrift at the bottom of the table. Even with a couple of games in hand. We knew how big an ask it was going to be for them this season, and this is one of the toughest tasks of the lot. I fancy this to be comfortable for Brentford.

Prutton predicts: 3-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Huddersfield vs Stoke, Saturday 3pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Huddersfield are on a really poor run. It's four defeats on the spin now and they have drifted back into mid-table.

Stoke are going the same way it seems. They can't buy a win either and need to find a result from somewhere, but I'm going to tip Huddersfield to bounce back from their poor run with a win.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Rotherham vs Swansea, Saturday 3pm

What a win that was for Rotherham at Middlesbrough. They are still in the relegation zone but have games in hand on all the sides above them, and have real hope of getting their way out of trouble.

Swansea are back in second ahead of the weekend and looking like they can't be beaten at the minute. Even with 10 men and a goal down against Brentford they found a way to nick a point. Even with Rotherham's good form, I have to back the Swans.

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Watford vs QPR, Monday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

It's been a very good start to life for Xisco Munoz at Watford. The goalless draw at Millwall in midweek was frustrating, but they are right up in the battle for automatic promotion.

QPR's Charlie Austin-shaped renaissance came to an end at home to Derby in midweek. They have a bit of breathing space over the bottom three, but that could close very quickly with a few more poor results. I can't see them getting anything at Vicarage Road.

Prutton predicts: 2-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Prutton's other predictions (All Saturday 3pm kick-off)

Birmingham vs Coventry: 0-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Blackburn vs Luton: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Cardiff vs Millwall: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Derby vs Bristol City: 1-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Nottingham Forest vs Barnsley: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Sheffield Wednesday vs Preston: 0-2 (Sky Bet odds)