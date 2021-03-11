David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship this weekend? Listen to the Prutton's Predictions show and find out here...

Blackburn vs Brentford, Friday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Blackburn had needed a couple of good results, because it was starting to look a little bit choppy for Tony Mowbray. So it's been a good week for them.

Nine days off between games is a huge gap this season, so you wonder what shape Brentford will be in going into this one. They have had a long time to think about that defeat to Norwich. This should have a few goals in, so I'll go for an entertaining draw.

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Luton vs Swansea, Saturday 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

A week feels like a long time now in the Championship, and Luton will have to shake off that defeat at Norwich last week and remember their good results beforehand. They are 12 points clear of any form of danger, this season has been a phenomenal success so far for Luton.

Another point picked up for Swansea thanks to another Andre Ayew penalty! They are still finding a way to pick up points even when they are not at their best, because at their best they are a fantastic side to watch.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Bournemouth vs Barnsley, Saturday 3pm

Big game this! I'm not sure many of us would have had this down as a big clash of play-off chasers at this stage of the season. But Bournemouth maybe we would have expected a little bit more, and Barnsley have been a real surprise package.

Bournemouth maybe need to win this more to get back into the top six, and Barnsley will be fearless. Their winning run ended in midweek against Derby, but I think they could get a win here.

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Cardiff vs Watford, Saturday 3pm

This is a big game, too! Cardiff is not a place anyone will want to visit at the minute, even a side on as good a run at Watford. It is 11 unbeaten since Mick McCarthy's arrival now.

Watford start the weekend in second, we don't know if they will be there by Saturday, but you still don't think a draw in this one would be too bad a result. Score draw.

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Middlesbrough vs Stoke, Saturday 3pm

Middlesbrough have had a week to recover from their defeat at Swansea last week, and you would imagine that Neil Warnock will have them right up for this one.

Both sides will still harbour an outside hope of forcing their way into the top-six equation, but I think it will be Boro that keep those ambitions alive.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Nottingham Forest vs Reading, Saturday 3pm

Scoring goals has been a problem for Nottingham Forest. Under Chris Hughton they tend not to win by many or lose by many.

The door is still ajar for Reading to make a push for second. A couple of slips from the sides above them and a win at the City Ground would get them right back into the thick of the mix.

Prutton predicts: 0-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Prutton's other predictions (All Saturday 3pm kick-off unless stated)

Birmingham vs Bristol City: 1-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Derby vs Millwall: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

QPR vs Huddersfield: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Wycombe vs Preston: 0-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Sheffield Wednesday vs Norwich, Sun 12.15pm - Live on Sky Sports Football: 0-2 (Sky Bet odds)