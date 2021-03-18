David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship this weekend? Listen to the Prutton's Predictions show and find out here...

Brentford vs Nottingham Forest, Saturday 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Given how in control Brentford looked against Derby it will be a concern how they managed to lose their lead. It's not the first time this season they have dropped points from a winning position, and it's a habit that is starting to cost them.

There was no disgrace for Nottingham Forest in losing to Norwich, even if there was some frustration in how they may have approached the game and how they fell behind. They could, however, take some encouragement from their big rivals and grab a draw.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Barnsley vs Sheffield Wednesday, Saturday 3pm

We've run out of platitudes for Barnsley. Valerien Ismael has done so amazingly well with the players he has got to get them in this position. It seems like it's not a question of play-offs anymore, because if they keep going they could end up even higher!

If Darren Moore keeps Sheffield Wednesday up from here then he will have done a hell of a job. They face an uphill battle, and to be honest I can't see them getting anything at Oakwell.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Bristol City vs Rotherham, Saturday 3pm

It feels like it's a season that has gotten away from Bristol City, considering how it started, but the players will still have to work to impress Nigel Pearson, who will have half an eye on preparing for the next campaign.

It's hard to judge where Rotherham are at. They are six adrift of safety but have so many games in hand. They still need to close that gap as soon as they can, but I can't see it happening here.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Coventry vs Wycombe, Saturday 3pm

It's a must-win for Coventry to give themselves some space above the relegation zone against a side they have a very good record against. Anything above the bottom three would represent a great season for them.

Wycombe's miracle comeback isn't looking likely, with 12 points separating themselves and safety. They won't make it easy for Coventry, but I'll back the Sky Blues to get through this one.

Prutton predicts: 1-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Watford vs Birmingham, Saturday 3pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Watford are looking in imperious form. We know how quickly these things can change but they look so strong right now to finish in that second spot.

Lee Bowyer had a great start in midweek as Birmingham beat Reading. But even if they continue that bounce this is a tough trip. I have to fancy the Hornets.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Swansea vs Cardiff, Saturday 5.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

We've seen the last couple of Swansea games on Sky and you can't argue that Bournemouth deserved to win in midweek, even though Swansea were in the game.

The Swans may be looking a little tired, and Cardiff could be running out of a little steam under Mick McCarthy. Although it is only three without a win. This one is as nicely balanced as you can wish for, and I fancy an entertaining draw.

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Prutton's other predictions (All Saturday 3pm kick-off)

Millwall vs Middlesbrough: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Norwich vs Blackburn: 2-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Preston vs Luton: 0-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Reading vs QPR: 2-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Stoke vs Derby: 2-2 (Sky Bet odds)