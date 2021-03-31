David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship on Good Friday and Easter Saturday? Find out here...

Listen to the Prutton's Predictions show!

David Prutton joins Sky Sports' Simeon Gholam to discuss all his Championship predictions ahead of gameweek 38. You can listen below, as he reveals who he is backing this weekend.

To avoid spoilers, hit play before scrolling down!

Bournemouth vs Middlesbrough, Good Friday 3pm

This is a big game for Bournemouth and for Jonathan Woodgate, against his old side. He will be desperate for a win that would see them climb, at least briefly, back into the top six.

If Middlesbrough have any aspirations of hauling their way back into play-off contention, then the time is now, and this game is must-win. But it will be a tough one for them, and I don't think they will have quite enough.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Millwall vs Rotherham, Good Friday 3pm

Millwall's inconsistency in recent weeks is probably a good example of why they find themselves in mid-table. But they are still improving under Gary Rowett and he will have half an eye on building for the next campaign already.

Rotherham were excellent against Bristol City a couple of weeks ago. They are in such a strange situation because of the amount of games in hand they have. I think they will get off the blocks after the break with an important win.

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Watford vs Sheffield Wednesday, Good Friday 3pm

Watford are in imperious form and it will be interesting to see if they can keep their momentum going after the international break following five straight wins.

The break probably came at the wrong time for Wednesday, too. They had finally got back to winning ways, but even with their improved level of performance, this is a big ask for Darren Moore's side. I can't see much past a home win.

Prutton predicts: 2-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Barnsley vs Reading, Good Friday 5.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

I'm really looking forward to this game. Valerien Ismael and Veljko Paunovic have both done fantastic work this season and both sides thoroughly deserve to be where they are.

It could be a tight game with so much at stake. Whoever wins will lay down a real marker in their pursuit of a play-off place, and the first goal will be pivotal. I have to lean towards the home side and go for a narrow Barnsley victory.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Birmingham vs Swansea, Good Friday 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

We saw the two faces of what Lee Bowyer has to work with at Birmingham just before the break. The Reading win was great, but in the Watford game, it just got taken away from them by one of the best squads in the league.

The break came at a good time for Swansea. They needed to have a bit of a breather because they haven't really been themselves for a few weeks now. This is a well-balanced game and both need a win, but I think it will be a draw.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Huddersfield vs Brentford, Easter Saturday 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

We can't read too much into this one because they play a day after a lot of massive games happening around them. Huddersfield have eased their relegation fears slightly with six points from four games before the international break, and will be looking to build on that.

Brentford need to prove to themselves they can take a lead in a game and hold onto it, because it's becoming a problem for them. It won't be easy watching on the day before as their promotion rivals all play, either. I have a feeling this will be another draw for the Bees.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Prutton's other predictions (All Good Friday 3pm kick-off)

Bristol City vs Stoke: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Cardiff vs Nottingham Forest: 1-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Derby vs Luton: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Preston vs Norwich: 0-2 (Sky Bet odds)

QPR vs Coventry: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Wycombe vs Blackburn: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)