David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship this weekend? Find out here...

Listen to the Prutton's Predictions show!

David Prutton joins Sky Sports' Simeon Gholam to discuss all his Championship predictions ahead of gameweek 42. You can listen below, as he reveals who he is backing this weekend.

To avoid spoilers, hit play before scrolling down!

Rotherham vs Coventry, Thursday 7pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

What a massive win that was for Rotherham on Tuesday night. That comeback against QPR has given them real hope of staying up and made a few sides above them really nervy at the same time!

One of those sides being Coventry, of course. A defeat here would leave them in the bottom three, facing an ominous task to stay up. They are really poor away from home, too, but the fact they are fresher might just play a little in their favour, and I think they could nick a draw.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Reading vs Cardiff, Friday 6pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

It seems like it's been a very quick turnaround from when Reading looked a sure thing for the top six. Now there is a bit of a gap between themselves and the play-offs.

Cardiff are out of the hunt now, but that's not to say they've got nothing to lose on Friday evening, because Mick McCarthy will want to end the season on a high. Having said that, I think the Royals need the points more, and that will drive them to victory.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Brentford vs Millwall, Saturday 12.30pm

Brentford got back to winning ways in emphatic fashion last weekend, with their change in system triggering a 5-0 thumping of Preston. They have to keep that up if there's any chance of them catching Watford.

Millwall's defeat to Swansea surprised me a little bit because of the form both sides were in going into that game, but it was the big moments in each box that decided it. I can see a similar situation in this one too. Home win.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Luton vs Watford, Saturday 12.30pm

The fact Luton have nothing but pride to play for at this stage of the season goes to show what a brilliant job Nathan Jones has done. But they will still be right up for this one, as they haven't hosted their big rivals in so, so long, and have the chance to halt their promotion push.

Whether they can do that is a different story. Watford just look so strong at the moment and it is hard to see what is going to get in their way of returning to the Premier League. They should have enough here.

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Sheffield Wednesday vs Bristol City, Saturday 12.30pm

Watching Sheffield Wednesday this week has been quite bizarre. They do have attacking intent and opportunities going forward, but against QPR and then Swansea they just look defensively all over the place. It all looks very troubling for them.

Bristol City are meandering to the end of the season. It sounds a little bit defeatist, but they still only have to look at the home side at Hillsborough to realise that maybe being in 14th at this stage isn't a total disaster. All things considered, I think this will end in a draw.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Swansea vs Wycombe, Saturday 12.30pm

Back-to-back wins for Swansea this week, getting right back on track. Automatic promotion looks unlikely now, but they needed some points to bolster their spot in the top six and kick on towards the play-offs with some momentum of sorts.

If Wycombe had held on to beat Luton last week then things would look a little different. They will keep going until the end of the season, but you feel it is probably too late for them, and I can't see them getting anything from the Liberty.

Prutton predicts: 2-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Norwich vs Bournemouth, Saturday 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Norwich could well be promoted by the time this game kicks off, but as they are going up sooner or later anyway it shouldn't have too much of a bearing on their performance on Saturday evening.

Bournemouth will have had a keen on eye on what happens at Reading on Friday night, but it is their play-off spot to lose now after a brilliant run. This should be a fantastic game, but I think a free-wheeling Norwich side could edge it and guarantee the party on Saturday night.

Prutton predicts: 3-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Prutton's other predictions (All Saturday 12.30pm kick off unless stated)

Blackburn vs Derby (Fri 6pm): 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Middlesbrough vs QPR: 2-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Nottingham Forest vs Huddersfield: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Stoke vs Preston: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Rotherham vs Birmingham (Sun 12pm - Live on Sky Sports Football): 0-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Coventry vs Barnsley (Sun 3pm): 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)