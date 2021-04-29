David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship this weekend? Find out here...

David Prutton joins Sky Sports' Simeon Gholam to discuss all his Championship predictions ahead of gameweek 45. You can listen below, as Prutton reveals who he is backing this weekend. To avoid spoilers, hit play before scrolling down!

Sheffield Wednesday vs Nottingham Forest, Saturday 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Even with the points deduction Sheffield Wednesday have had a squad that has had enough in terms of time and talent to not be in this kind of trouble, but ultimately they haven't managed it.

You can guarantee the approach from the Nottingham Forest players under Chris Hughton, but you wonder what the fans may want, such is the nature of the rivalry between themselves and Derby! Wednesday know if they lose they are down, and that could focus the mind a little. Home win.

Prutton predicts: 1-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Brentford vs Watford, Saturday 3pm

Will Brentford rest a few? You know how much Ivan Toney will want the Championship goals record but he is running out of time, and at some point Thomas Frank will have to prioritise getting ready for the play-offs.

Xisco Munoz has been saying for a while that they are targeting Norwich and the title, so I don't see why that would change even after promotion has been confirmed. I do think this will be a draw, though.

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Huddersfield vs Coventry, Saturday 3pm

It will take a lot to go wrong for Huddersfield for them to go down now, but they will want to make sure they are mathematically safe before they can relax too much.

The future is looking bright for Coventry heading into next season, and I don't think Mark Robins will let them let up just yet. I fancy them for a win here.

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Norwich vs Reading, Saturday 3pm

Norwich have been top for so long that they will want to go on and win the league now. It will mean a lot to be able to go up as champions again.

Reading, meanwhile, will want this season to end as quickly as possible now their play-off chances are over. Three points and a title party for the Canaries I'd say.

Prutton predicts: 2-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Rotherham vs Blackburn, Saturday 3pm

It's no longer in Rotherham's hands to stay up after that defeat at Brentford in midweek. It's been a tough season and you feel for Paul Warne. He and some of his players look out on their feet.

Blackburn have nothing to play for now, but that didn't stop them thumping Huddersfield last week. This might be harder work because Rotherham have so much to play for and could potentially go down on Saturday if they lose, but I think it will end in a draw.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Swansea vs Derby, Saturday 3pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

I can't see Swansea taking their foot off the gas, because Steve Cooper will know it is a dangerous thing to do to let your mentality slip before the play-offs. It can be hard to get it back.

It would have been a huge lift for Derby to see Rotherham drop points in midweek again. They are in woeful form, but staying up is back in their hands. I just have to back the home team here.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Prutton's other predictions (All Saturday 3pm kick off)

Birmingham vs Cardiff: 2-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Luton vs Middlesbrough: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Millwall vs Bristol City: 1-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Preston vs Barnsley: 1-3 (Sky Bet odds)

Stoke vs QPR: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Wycombe vs Bournemouth: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)