David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions

Barnsley vs West Brom, Friday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Barnsley haven't quite got the results bounce they would have been hoping for under new boss Poya Asbaghi, and that gap between themselves and safety is growing by the week.

West Brom's confidence seems to have returned after back-to-back wins, and a win on Friday night could see them move level on points with Bournemouth in second. What a turnaround that would be from a couple of weeks ago. It should be an away win here.

Prutton predicts: 1-3 (Sky Bet odds)

Middlesbrough vs Bournemouth, Saturday 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Middlesbrough got a decent point against Stoke last week and have their eyes firmly set on the play-off places again. That is what Chris Wilder came to the Riverside to do.

Bournemouth are suffering a real dip. Five without a win and the likes of West Brom and Blackburn right on their shoulders again. Pressure may start to tell, and that winless run could go on at the Riverside.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Blackburn vs Birmingham, Saturday 3pm

Blackburn are flying at the minute. They have won four on the bounce and head into the weekend just four points off the automatics. What a season they are having under Tony Mowbray.

Birmingham are bang in mid-table. Eight points off the play-offs and eight points above the bottom three. They tend to pick up results when you don't expect them to, but Blackburn should be too good right now.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Coventry vs Stoke, Saturday 3pm

Coventry are five without a win now, but are still showing their resolve in battling for the types of points like the one they got against Huddersfield last week.

Stoke head into the weekend a point and a place above Coventry in that final play-off spot. I think they would probably take a draw to keep themselves in the top six at Christmas.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Nottingham Forest vs Hull, Saturday 3pm

Nottingham Forest have picked up back-to-back wins and Steve Cooper would have been very satisfied to take all three points from Swansea last week. They have the play-offs in their sights.

Hull are unbeaten in six now, although they would have been frustrated not to have taken the victory against Bristol City last week. They will want to keep their unbeaten run going, but I think this is where it comes to an end.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Prutton's other predictions (Saturday 3pm kick-off unless stated)

Blackpool vs Peterborough: 1-1

Bristol City vs Huddersfield: 1-0

Fulham vs Sheffield United (Mon 7.45pm, Live on Sky Sports Football): 1-1