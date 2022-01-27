David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship this weekend? Find out here...

David Prutton joins Sky Sports' Simeon Gholam to discuss all of his Championship predictions ahead of Gameweek 29. You can listen below, as Prutton reveals who he is backing this weekend. To avoid spoilers, hit play before scrolling down!

Huddersfield vs Stoke, Friday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Huddersfield are not going anywhere in the play-off race. After the frantic win at Reading last weekend confidence will be high, and they could tighten their grip on that spot in the top six on Friday night.

Stoke are slipping away. Four defeats in their last five and they were really underwhelming at Coventry in midweek. They need to be challenging for that play-off spot, but I think this will be a home win.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Barnsley vs Bournemouth, Saturday 3pm

Barnsley have just not been good enough this season. They are also too often responsible for their own downfall in games, making so many mistakes.

This is a big chance for Bournemouth to get back on the horse and try and retake their spot in the top two after back-to-back defeats. They should get back to winning ways here.

Prutton predicts: 0-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Millwall vs West Brom, Saturday 3pm

Three defeats in a row now for Millwall. It is starting to feel like another season of mid-table for them unless they start putting a real run together.

West Brom thought they might have been back in business at the weekend after they rallied late to beat Peterborough. But the result against Preston shows there is still a lot not going quite right under Valerien Ismael. I think it could be another damaging defeat for his side at The Den as well.

Prutton predicts: 1-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Peterborough vs Sheffield United, Saturday 5.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Peterborough ended their losing run in midweek, but the way they threw away that lead at Birmingham will have made it feel like a defeat.

Sheffield United got back to winning ways on the same night. They are eight points off the play-offs heading into the weekend, but are still in decent shape with games in hand on all the sides around them. These types of games are must-wins, and I think they'll claim all three points.

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Derby vs Birmingham, Sunday 1.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Derby. Disappointing defeat at Nottingham Forest last week to end their unbeaten run. Frustrating for all kinds of reasons, but bigger fish to fry away from the pitch right now.

Birmingham. Great comeback against Peterborough in midweek. Likely aren't going up or down this season, and unrest away from the pitch for them as well.

Prutton predicts: 2-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Cardiff vs Nottingham Forest, Sunday 4pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Cardiff are not having a good time of it right now under Steve Morison. They start the weekend three points above the drop zone, and are only not in it because of the sides with points deductions below.

Nottingham Forest are riding high off the back of three straight wins and a victory in the East Midlands derby. It's hard to see them not making it four in a row here.

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Prutton's other predictions (All Saturday 3pm kick-off)

Fulham vs Blackpool: 3-1

Hull vs Swansea: 2-1

Luton vs Blackburn: 1-1

Middlesbrough vs Coventry: 2-1

Preston vs Bristol City: 2-1

QPR vs Reading: 2-0