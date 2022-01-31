David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions

Watch Barnsley vs Cardiff City and Huddersfield Town vs Derby County live on the Sky Sports Football Red Button and the Sky Sports app from 7.40pm on Wednesday night; both games kick-off at 7.45pm

David Prutton

EFL Expert & Columnist

Monday 31 January 2022 15:28, UK

Prutton&#39;s Predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship in the midweek round of games? Find out here...

Millwall vs Preston, Tuesday 7.45pm

Millwall picked up a useful win at the weekend, seeing off West Brom to end their recent dip in form. There is still a big gap between themselves and the play-offs, but all they can do is keep on winning and see what happens.

Preston showed their resolve under Ryan Lowe to battle back twice and hold Bristol City to a point on Saturday. They are another side in the middle of this league dreaming of putting a run together to challenge the top six. It could go either way this one, but I'll back Millwall to edge it.

Prutton predicts: 1-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Swansea vs Luton, Tuesday 7.45pm

Swansea have periods where they are one of the most attractive sides in the league to watch, but the fact remains they are 18th in the table and very much rebuilding under Russell Martin. The result at Hull on Saturday showed where they are at.

Trending

Luton held Blackburn to a point at the weekend, which was a good result considering where Rovers are. They could close to within three points of the play-offs with a win on Tuesday night, and I think they'll do just that.

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Also See:

Barnsley vs Cardiff, Wednesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

Barnsley will have been looking at this type of game as one they could potentially get a result from, on the back of four straight defeats.

But Cardiff will be feeling a heap more confident after a massive, massive win for them against Nottingham Forest. It gave them some breathing room above the bottom three, and they should kick on and claim another victory here.

Prutton predicts: 0-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Huddersfield vs Derby, Wednesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

It is nine unbeaten now for Huddersfield. Whether they go on to make the play-offs or not, it has been a wonderful season for a side that were tipped by so many to struggle at the start.

Derby showed their incredible resolve again on Sunday as they defied the odds again to hold Birmingham. A win here could, remarkably, move them to just four points from safety. I do, however, think this one will be a draw.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Soccer Saturday Super 6

Soccer Saturday Super 6

FREE TO PLAY: Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 jackpot for the fifth time this year!

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema