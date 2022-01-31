David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship in the midweek round of games? Find out here...

Millwall vs Preston, Tuesday 7.45pm

Millwall picked up a useful win at the weekend, seeing off West Brom to end their recent dip in form. There is still a big gap between themselves and the play-offs, but all they can do is keep on winning and see what happens.

Preston showed their resolve under Ryan Lowe to battle back twice and hold Bristol City to a point on Saturday. They are another side in the middle of this league dreaming of putting a run together to challenge the top six. It could go either way this one, but I'll back Millwall to edge it.

Prutton predicts: 1-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Swansea vs Luton, Tuesday 7.45pm

Swansea have periods where they are one of the most attractive sides in the league to watch, but the fact remains they are 18th in the table and very much rebuilding under Russell Martin. The result at Hull on Saturday showed where they are at.

Luton held Blackburn to a point at the weekend, which was a good result considering where Rovers are. They could close to within three points of the play-offs with a win on Tuesday night, and I think they'll do just that.

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Barnsley vs Cardiff, Wednesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

Barnsley will have been looking at this type of game as one they could potentially get a result from, on the back of four straight defeats.

But Cardiff will be feeling a heap more confident after a massive, massive win for them against Nottingham Forest. It gave them some breathing room above the bottom three, and they should kick on and claim another victory here.

Prutton predicts: 0-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Huddersfield vs Derby, Wednesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

It is nine unbeaten now for Huddersfield. Whether they go on to make the play-offs or not, it has been a wonderful season for a side that were tipped by so many to struggle at the start.

Derby showed their incredible resolve again on Sunday as they defied the odds again to hold Birmingham. A win here could, remarkably, move them to just four points from safety. I do, however, think this one will be a draw.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)