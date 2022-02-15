David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship in the midweek round of fixtures? Find out here...

Cardiff vs Coventry, Tuesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Cardiff's winning run came to an end at Millwall on Saturday, but they've still given themselves a decent bit of breathing space above the bottom three in the last couple of weeks, which should take the pressure off Steve Morison and his side.

Coventry returned to winning ways after a cracker of a win at Reading. They are still within touching distance of the play-offs, but have to find some consistency if they are going to fire back up the table. This could be a close game, but I fancy the Sky Blues to sneak it.

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Millwall vs QPR, Tuesday 7.45pm

Millwall under Gary Rowett just seem to have the knack of plucking out a win whenever they need it to keep themselves ticking over, like they did against Cardiff at the weekend. They are very comfortable in mid-table.

QPR will be reeling from that defeat at Barnsley. It was a missed opportunity at a time they could really have kept the pressure up on Bournemouth in second. They will want to bounce back, but I think they only get a point here.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Sheffield United vs Hull, Tuesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

Sheffield United's winning run came to an end with that draw at Huddersfield, but it is still a point picked up and they are still leering with menace at the play-off places.

Hull are losing momentum now under Shota Arveladze. They still have a big old gap to the bottom three, but they will want to get the positivity back soon. I can't see that happening at Bramall Lane, however. Home win.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Peterborough vs Reading, Wednesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Peterborough can barely buy a goal at the minute, let alone a win. While Reading have now lost six in a row.

This is a massive game. 22nd versus 21st, with two points separating the pair. It will be a nervy affair, and I just can't split them. I'll go for a draw.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)