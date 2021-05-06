Women's Football Show: Chelsea progress praised by Leicester boss Jonathan Morgan

Leicester manager Jonathan Morgan and Crystal Palace goalkeeper Chloe Morgan are among the guests on this week’s Women’s Football Show on Sky Sports.

Morgan was full of praise for Chelsea Women and their manager Emma Hayes, as they look to secure a quadruple this season.

They play Barcelona in the final of the Champions League on May 16, while Wednesday's 2-0 win at Tottenham saw them return to the top of the WSL, where they face a thrilling finale on Sunday as they look to defeat Reading and edge out Manchester City to secure the title.

"What Emma Hayes and Chelsea have done for the women's game and Super League (WSL) is massive by getting a British team into the final," said Morgan.

"I just hope they go on and win it. It will inspire the next generation of girls across the country. They are definitely trailblazers for all teams to aspire to.

Image: Emma Hayes' Chelsea side are on course to land a quadruple this season

"Thankfully, we have now seen a blueprint of how Emma's done it and hopefully many more clubs can enjoy the same amount of success in the future."

Morgan also praised the sense of camaraderie Hayes has developed among her star-studded squad.

"When you have players of the calibre Emma has, a lot of it has to go down to her player management and how she keeps everyone happy," he added.

0:31 Leicester City Women manager Jonathan Morgan has told the Women's Football Show that Chelsea boss Emma Hayes and her players have achieved something 'massive' by reaching Champions League final

"They've had a phenomenal amount of success over previous years and to keep that crop of players hungry and aiming for the same goal is obviously a tough job as a manager."

Also on the show, OL Reign captain Lauren Barnes will talk about the sustainable travel kits she has created, while referee Stacey Pearson discusses the petition she has started against IVF postcode lottery for same sex couples.

The Women's Football Show will be shown on Sky Sports Football at 6pm on Friday.