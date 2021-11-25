Jonathan Morgan leaves position of Leicester City Women's manager; Emile Heskey takes temporary charge

Jonathan Morgan has left his role as Leicester City Women first-team manager and Emile Heskey will prepare the team for their next match.

The team sit bottom of the Women's Super League table having lost all eight of their games this season.

Heskey, the former England and Leicester forward and current head of women's football development at Leicester, will oversee first-team training in preparation for Continental Cup tie against Manchester United on December 5.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Women's Super League match between Leicester and Everton.

Leicester released a statement on Thursday morning, which said: "The Football Club would like to place on record its thanks to Jonathan for everything he has helped the Club to achieve during his time as manager, which included promotion to the FA Women's Super League as FA Women's Championship winners."

Image: Emile Heskey will take charge of first-team training

Morgan said: "This Club has been part of mine and my family's life for 12 years from when my sister Holly Morgan joined as a young player. To have taken Leicester from the Midlands Division 1 to a FAWSL club gives me nothing but pride. Earning promotion last season in the manner we did will always be a memory I can share with the fans and the city.

"This season has been disappointing, with injuries contributing to a difficult start, but we haven't achieved the results we had hoped for.

"I wish the Club, the staff and the players my very best."

More to follow....

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

Sky Sports brings you live updates as they happen. Get breaking sports news, analysis, exclusive interviews, replays and highlights.

Sky Sports is your trusted source for breaking sports news headlines and live updates. Watch live coverage of your favourite sports: Football, F1, Boxing, Cricket, Golf, Tennis, Rugby League, Rugby Union, NFL, Darts, Netball and get the latest transfers news, results, scores and more.

Visit skysports.com or the Sky Sports App for all the breaking sports news headlines. You can receive push notifications from the Sky Sports app for the latest news from your favourite sports and you can also follow @SkySportsNews on Twitter to get the latest updates.