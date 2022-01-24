Man City Women manager Gareth Taylor says 'Women's Super League title race is not over' after Arsenal Women draw

Manchester City manager Gareth Taylor believes the Barclays FA Women's Super League title race is not over after drawing 1-1 with Arsenal on Sunday.

Khadija Shaw fired Man City ahead, although it came in controversial circumstances after the ball hit referee Abigail Byrne in the build-up.

But Arsenal showed their fighting spirit, with Tobin Heath scoring in the 92nd minute to see the game end in an entertaining draw.

Man City are fifth in the table, six points behind leaders Arsenal who have a game in hand, and Taylor does not believe a fight for the title is out of the question.

He told Sky Sports: "It's disappointing to come away with just a draw because the performance was there. We spoke at half-time about dominating the play more than we had done, we opened up a lot more and had good opportunities but all in all I thought it was a really solid performance from us.

"Even after Arsenal scored we really went for the win and tried our hardest to get it but it just wasn't to be. Khiara Keating made some good saves, everything she did she showed real maturity and considering her age I thought she was excellent.

"For us, I think it's about the small details now, a game is won and lost in both boxes. We're a different team now to what we were at the start of the season. We've found our rhythm and tempo and we have a lot of players back, it's a simple formula really.

"The top of the league is exciting, there are plenty of teams in the mix and it's full steam ahead for us now, the title race is definitely not over."

Analysis: Man City are back in the game

"As Taylor said, it's not the most difficult answer to the question of Man City's recent return to form - the return of key players from injury has given the side a vital boost that they have been missing for much of the season so far.

"Perhaps two of the most important players to return have been captain Steph Houghton and right-back Lucy Bronze, who have been sidelined for much of the campaign.

"Houghton has been out since suffering the ankle injury ahead of England's meeting with North Macedonia in September, while Bronze underwent knee surgery in the summer.

"Ahead of their return earlier this month, City boss Taylor said: 'It's great to have Steph back, she's a big influence for us. She's our leader, our captain. We've missed her. Lucy is back and wasn't able to make her comeback before Christmas. It's a big boost for everyone to see them.'

"It can also be said that City's summer incomings are starting to find their feet. Vicky Losada has scored in four of her last four games in all competitions, showing all the class she had at Barcelona. Khadija Shaw also scored twice against Bristol City in the midweek Conti Cup win as well as the opener against Arsenal on Sunday - albeit controversially.

"Midfielder Filippa Angeldal has also featured in 10 of City's 12 league fixtures this season, although was an unused substitute at the weekend.

"And Arsenal are not the only side to have agreed some important contract extensions. Esme Morgan was the most recent player to pen a new deal, keeping her at the club until the summer of 2025, following Lauren Hemp - who is Morgan's flatmate - and Houghton in committing their futures to City.

"City are now unbeaten in seven matches across all competitions since their Manchester derby defeat to Manchester United in November. They have scored 26 goals and conceded just four, now just two points from Chelsea in third - although the Blues do have games in hand - and six off Arsenal in first.

"Although conceding in the 92nd minute can not be called a success, given where City were just a few months ago, a draw against the WSL leaders can be taken in a positive light.

"After a truly horrendous start to the season, Man City are starting to rediscover the devastating form that has seen them become real title contenders and are, finally, back in the game."