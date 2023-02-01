Alessia Russo: Manchester United boss Marc Skinner says club will do everything in their power to keep Alessia Russo

Manchester United boss Marc Skinner says the club will do "everything in our power" to keep Alessia Russo at the club after turning down two world-record offers from Arsenal.

Russo - whose contract expires this summer - was the subject of two bids from the Gunners in January, with the first totalling just over £400,000.

Sky Sports News understands Arsenal offered various forwards and cash deals during negotiations with Manchester United for the 23-year-old.

One of the players Arsenal offered was Stina Blackstenius, who is the club's presumed starting striker for the rest of the season.

However, United later informed the north London club they had decided against selling Russo.

Speaking on Wednesday afternoon, Skinner said he had a meeting with the player and remained hopeful of agreeing a new contract to keep her at the club.

He said: "I will try everything in our power to do so. There are always factors in it. I don't hide things. There's definitely parts we need to work out but actually I think she has a real love for this club and we have a real love for her.

"I spoke with Alessia this morning and we had a really good meeting, really positive. She wants to win here. I can't speak any more highly of her attitude. She just gets on with her job.

"She has a great attitude and is exactly the type of person we are looking to keep here, keep having negotiations with and keep conversations around that.

"I would be very hopeful and we're going to try to work off the field to do that. But on the field Alessia and I will continue to work towards this club's success."

"What's clear from this window is that as Manchester United we don't want to be a selling club. We want to be a team that builds to try and push for titles. We're a club that has fierce ambition."

The January transfer window was another watershed moment for the WSL.

There were record bids for Alessia Russo and a British record move for Bethany England, plus Aston Villa and Tottenham proved their mettle in the transfer market.

There are also questions to be asked to - is this the last window before we see a million pound women's player? And which players will use their transfer to stake a World Cup claim?

