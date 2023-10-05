WSL: Alessia Russo returns to Manchester United for first time after Arsenal transfer - but will it be a happy homecoming?

Is this Garcia's time to shine?

Lucia Garcia's first season at Manchester United flew by under the radar. She featured in 20 of the 24 WSL games with eight goals, but perhaps did not always receive the attention she deserved.

Marc Skinner has been a long-time admirer of Garcia, and predicted she would play a far more influential role after benefitting from time to settle into English football.

He told Sky Sports in pre-season: "I think you're going to see a lot more from Lucia this year.

"People always want everything now, but sometimes it takes time to adapt and Lucia has come back in wonderful shape and her qualities, you've already seen it."

Garcia has hit the ground running, scoring Man Utd's equaliser against Aston Villa on Saturday. She was joint-top in that game for shots and dribbles, and second for chances created, touches in the opposition box and passing accuracy.

The Spaniard has now scored three goals in her last three WSL games, either side of the summer break. With players needing to step up after the departure of Alessia Russo and Garcia seemingly keen to fill some large boots, it could be her rightful time to shine.

Charlotte Marsh

Will Russo's homecoming end harmoniously?

Image: Russo says she swapped Manchester for Arsenal to win WSL titles

Perhaps the winning goal in Friday night's WSL showdown between Arsenal and Man United would be bittersweet for Alessia Russo, just two months after swapping Old Trafford for north London, but these things tend to have a funny way of transpiring.

Russo is now a fully-fledged Arsenal player. She beamed at the prospect after it was apparent United's efforts to tie her down to a long-term contract were going to be in vain over the summer. And the switch felt well-matched - the Gunners needed more firepower, Russo yearned for a greater challenge.

Indeed, the expectation will be that Arsenal challenge for honours this term but they've already stumbled over the start line, losing to Liverpool on opening weekend, and mistakes like that don't often equate to titles. The WSL season is short and unforgiving, even the smallest slip-ups can be ruinous.

So, as Russo prepares to return to the club where she made her name, will she be the one to kick-start Jonas Eidevall's side and reaffirm her move was worth the hype? Does sentimentality factor? Or will United deliver a performance to prove just what she'll be missing...

Laura Hunter

Kerr return could help Chelsea sharpen up

Week one and Emma Hayes wasn't happy. Despite being delighted with their opening weekend win over Tottenham, the Chelsea manager admitted her displeasure at the performance.

Laboured, complacent, poor and a step off were some of the words Hayes used. A repeat of that display at fellow title rivals Manchester City on Sunday and Chelsea will be on the wrong end of a result.

Perhaps the return of Sam Kerr, who was slightly behind the rest of her peers in recovering from the World Cup last week, will help boost Chelsea's chances.

Chelsea had 21 shots against Spurs last week and could have done with Kerr behind most of them to get an easier result. With Erin Cuthbert set for a return to the Chelsea matchday squad too, this is a chance for the Blues to send a message to their rivals about depth.

Sam Blitz

Man City still have much to prove

Oh Manchester City. So much promise. Yet, there remains a question mark over this side's longevity across an entire season, because form appears to abandon them in all the wrong moments.

There is no exact formula for winning the WSL - although if there were, Chelsea would have come pretty close to cracking it - but City's recent bids feel particularly unconvincing. They shot themselves in the foot last season by beginning the campaign with two loses, so were always playing catch up to rivals.

Winners start on the front foot, not two steps behind.

This season has the potential, however, to be different. City's style of play is very easy on the eye, dazzling at times, and at their best, they can devastate almost any opposition. They have always had individual quality but, importantly, now the sum of their parts has had time to grow and knit.

Perhaps last season was always viewed as a transition piece - lots of player turnover, transfers from overseas leagues, and the need to cultivate a togetherness that was lost by so many outgoings.

A good start to the new term - beating West Ham with only 10 players - would be made that much better if they manage to shock Chelsea on Sunday. That really would throw the cat among the pigeons.

Laura Hunter

Liverpool must capitalise on another big opening day win

Another WSL opener, another big result for Liverpool. After stunning Chelsea in the first game of the 2022/23 season, Matt Beard's side followed up with a 1-0 victory against Arsenal in front of a record-breaking crowd at the Emirates.

After last season's shock victory, however, Liverpool went on a seven-game winless run, although this did include two enthralling 3-3 draws against Brighton and Reading. They had to wait until the start of December against West Ham to taste victory again.

It goes without saying Liverpool will want to build on their success this time around. They are live on Sky Sports in consecutive weeks, facing Aston Villa on Sunday before a huge Merseyside derby against Everton at Anfield.

It was in the same fixture last season that Liverpool were beaten 3-0, a week after beating Chelsea. They will certainly want to avenge that disappointment come October 15.

"I think we've got a better squad this time around," Beard said on Sunday, when asked about maintaining consistency.

"We have got the experience of last year. If I go back to the Anfield game, we froze.

"But it's one game. We beat Chelsea last year and everyone was raving about it and then we went on a run without winning. For me, it's just important we keep our feet on the ground."

Charlotte Marsh