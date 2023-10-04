Jorja Fox: Chelsea defender finding strength after ACL 'heartbreak'

Jorja Fox says rupturing her ACL has been "heartbreaking", but the Chelsea defender is determined to come back even stronger from the setback.

The England U23 full-back hurt her knee while on loan at Brighton in May, becoming the latest player in the women's game to suffer from the injury.

But Fox, who is four months into her post-surgery rehab, insists she's now in the right frame of mind.

"I'm getting there slowly, but surely. I've had a few setbacks, which is to be expected on the journey, but I'm pushing through it," Fox told Sky Sports.

"It was heart breaking. It's an injury you see so much, but never expect it to happen to you. I was in denial for a bit, but eventually it sunk in and I accepted it.

"I accepted it's just a bump in my journey that I'm going to have to overcome and, hopefully, I overcome it better on the other side."

ACL injuries in the women's game have become increasingly prevalent, with players including Leah Williamson, Beth Mead, Alexia Putellas and, more recently, Caroline Weir all suffering from the problem over the last couple of years.

"Every time someone goes down now in the women's game you think, 'oh god, is it an ACL?' because it's a huge issue," she said, "but it gets a lot of coverage these days. People forget there are other injuries that can rule you out for the same period of time, it's not just ACLs.

"There's obviously something going on and more research needs to be done, and I think it is being done, which is a positive step.

"It's part of being an elite athlete. You experience so many highs in football, but so many lows that no one sees. It's all behind the scenes and you learn to overcome them."

The five months away from the pitch have been the longest Fox has ever spent without her boots on.

She has used the break wisely, however, enjoying time with her other true love, a four-legged friend.

"I've got a puppy called Cali, who joined me just after my injury," Fox told us while spending the day visiting Battersea Dogs Home.

Fox and her family have adopted four cats from the shelter over the years and the 20-year-old admits her relationships with her pets have helped during her recovery.

"It's definitely been a tough few months, there have been lots of downs that she's helped with," she said. "They help take your mind off things and give you an escape when you need it. She's definitely my best friend too."

As well as her love for dogs and cats, Fox's other soulmate is Chelsea FC, a club she's been with since she was at primary school.

And being at the long-time Champions for such a formative time has helped her mentally during the toughest period of her career.

"No one wants to settle for average, you always want to be the best. You see that in every sport, you're not playing to play, you're playing to win.

"I've been at Chelsea since the age of eight, it was drilled into me at a young age. I certainly wasn't used to losing when in the Academy. I love winning trophies and that's something we're used to at Chelsea.

"It's the only club I've wanted to play for. It's a childhood dream to play for them, to put that shirt on for them again will be amazing. I can't wait."