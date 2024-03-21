Kerry Davis: England Women's first Black player to be recognised by Football Black List

Kerry Davis, the first Black woman to play for England, will be recognised at the Football Black List celebrations on Thursday.

Davis, who made her England debut in 1982, will receive the Keith Alexander award in recognition of her achievements as a pioneer in women's football.

The former Liverpool and Napoli forward will be celebrated alongside a wide range of influential figures of Caribbean and African heritage who feature on the Football Black List.

"It is our great honour and privilege to be able to recognise Kerry Davis," said Leon Mann, co-founder of the Football Black List.

"She is a pioneer and a leader who we feel should be more visible to the next generation and celebrated by all those who love football.

"It is a particularly important time to be celebrating women of colour, given the recent abuse of Black women both in politics and football. We must stand together and reject this discrimination."

The event, supported by the Premier League, will see hundreds of members of the Black community and football industry come together to highlight and celebrate Black excellence in all areas of the sport.

Premier League stars Trent Alexander-Arnold and Lyle Foster feature on the list, together with WSL and England stars, Jess Carter and Nikita Parris. Managers Vincent Kompany and Darren Moore, as well as former Lionesses boss, Hope Powell also make the list.

Image: Trent Alexander-Arnold features on the Football Black List

Referee Sam Allison and assistant referee, Akil Howson, will receive Cyrille Regis awards for becoming the first Black match officials in the Premier League since Uriah Rennie in 2008.

A panel of experts drawn from the football industry and the Black community independently vote on nominations made by the public to determine who makes the list.

The panel included representation from the Premier League, The Football Association, League Managers Association, English Football League, PGMOL, PFA, BCOMS and Kick It Out.

The Football Black List features an LGBTQI+ Award for the fourth time, recognising work by Black individuals in challenging homophobia in society through football. There will also be a section of the celebration exploring the experience of those who are Black and disabled working in the game.

The list also helps to shine a light on deserving people within the football community and at the grassroots level of the game who often go uncelebrated.