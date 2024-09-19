WSL returns: Lauren James and Alex Greenwood join one player from every club to inspire the next generation

On the eve of the 2024/25 Women's Super League season, new research reveals the power of increased visibility of female athletes, as an overwhelming 88 per cent agree that watching female athletes on TV inspires young women in sports.

To celebrate the return of England's top-flight of women's football, Sky Sports brought together one player from every WSL club for a star-studded shoot, with their outfits representing each athlete's personality and the intersection between fashion and football.

The shoot is part of the Sky Sports Editions series which celebrates incredible women who are breaking barriers, setting records and inspiring fans to participate, watch and follow their sport.

The WSL Edition aims to put a spotlight on players from across the league, as new data commissioned by Sky Sports shows that nearly 70 per cent of people see professional athletes as the most influential role models in sport for young women, showing the crucial role female footballers play in shaping the next generation.

The stars were in attendance with Arsenal's Leah Williamson, Chelsea ace Lauren James and Manchester City star Alex Greenwood just a few of the names featuring.

Image: Lauren James of Chelsea

Greenwood, who was named in the PFA WSL Team of the Year last season, said: "The WSL is an amazing league and to have each club represented at this shoot with Sky was great to see.

"While we're on different teams, we are in it together to keep inspiring the fans and pushing the women's game forwards."

As the WSL kicks off, with players regularly featuring on screens again, respondents also make it clear that broadcast coverage is crucial in promoting female athletes, with 79 per cent agreeing that TV plays a vital role in increasing visibility of sporting role models.

Image: Manchester City's Alex Greenwood during the Sky Sports Editions shoot

Jo Osborne. Head of Women's Sport at Sky Sports, added: "At Sky Sports, we are dedicated to showcasing the exceptional talent in women's sports, not only to entertain, but to inspire fans and encourage greater participation especially amongst the next generation.

"Bringing all the WSL clubs together for this shoot is the perfect way to kick off the season and build excitement for seeing these incredible players back on our screens this weekend."

This season, the WSL returns to Sky Sports, with more matches than any other broadcaster. In a blockbuster opener, Arsenal will host rivals Man City at the Emirates Stadium, exclusively live on Sky Sports and streaming service NOW on Sunday 22 September.