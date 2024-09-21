 Skip to content

Brighton's Kiko Seike nets debut hat-trick to see off Everton as Man Utd beat West Ham - WSL round-up

Kiko Seike scored three wonderful goals on her WSL debut, with Fran Kirby also scoring from the penalty spot on her Brighton bow; Man Utd breezed past West Ham; Geyse, Leah Galton and Grace Clinton scored at Old Trafford in their WSL opener

Saturday 21 September 2024 15:28, UK

Kiko Seike celebrates after giving Brighton a first-half lead against Everton
Image: Kiko Seike scored a fine hat-trick as Brighton beat Everton in their WSL opener

Kiko Seike scored a hat-trick on her Women’s Super League debut as Brighton boss Dario Vidosic began his reign with a 4-0 victory at home to Everton.

Seike opened the scoring for the Seagulls with a long-range lob over Toffees goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan on the half-hour mark.

Japan international Seike, signed from Urawa Reds this summer, was then on hand at the back post to head home Poppy Pattinson's cross after 56 minutes.

Fellow new signing Fran Kirby converted a 68th-minute penalty after Sara Holmgaard's handball and Seike completed her treble seven minutes later with a superb effort into the top corner.

Grace Clinton is congratulated after scoring Manchester United's third goal against West Ham
Image: Grace Clinton is congratulated after scoring Manchester United's third goal against West Ham

Manchester United also made a winning start to their WSL campaign as Marc Skinner's side defeated West Ham 3-0 in a dominant display at Old Trafford.

Geyse put United in front in the 28th minute before hitting the bar with an overhead kick and Leah Galton doubled the lead just prior to the break.

Geyse fires Manchester United in front against West Ham
Image: Geyse fires Manchester United in front against West Ham

England midfielder Grace Clinton - the PFA Young Player of the Year making her United debut after returning from her loan at Tottenham - then headed a third early in the second half.

