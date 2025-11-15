Marc Skinner: Manchester United's players need support in winter transfer window after derby defeat to Man City

Man Utd must be active in the winter transfer window to help balance the demands of playing in both the Women's Super League and the Champions League this season, said head coach Marc Skinner after his side's 3-0 loss at Man City.

United were easily beaten by their city rivals at the Etihad on Saturday lunchtime - failing to even have a shot on target in the whole game - just three days after overcoming PSG 2-1 in what was the club's first-ever Women's Champions League game at Old Trafford.

However, while refusing to blame the demanding schedule on a defeat that sees United fall seven points behind a City side that are not competing in Europe this season, Skinner was adamant his team need reinforcements when the transfer window reopens for business on January 2.

"We won't use it as an excuse," he said after the game. "We had an advantage on City last year when they were doing the same. It's nothing against City, they did what they had to do today. For us, we've designed the squad, but it needs to be impacted by the winter window, to be clear.

Image: Lauren Hemp celebrates after scoring Manchester City's third goal against Manchester United

"It needs to support these players that are giving absolutely everything. It wasn't a lack of commitment, the players gave as much as they could, but in moments we switched off. That can be fatigue. Our standards is that we can't accept that, we have to fix it going into Wolfsburg [in the Champions League on Wednesday].

"We've got to fight. We've got a bit more recovery time. We've had to walk through training this week, it's these factors we're getting used to now being in the Champions League. I'm not moaning about that, we have to take the challenge on. That's why in the winter window we have to supply some support for the players."

In particular, Skinner wants to add more strength in depth to United's forward line after the visitors struggled in attack at City, having 11 shots, but none threatening their neighbours' goal with an xG of just 0.86.

Image: Anna Sandberg is challenged by Kerstin Casparij at the Etihad

"The club care about the women's team, I'll be clear on that," he added. "Us identifying the right talent and bringing them in in the right moment is key. We're working hard behind the scenes to do so. I have no doubt the club care. What we need to do is bring the right people in.

"If I look at the way we attacked today, I felt we were a bit passive, I'm going to make sure we look at that as an area to support the fantastic work our players are already doing."