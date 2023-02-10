Women's Champions League: Arsenal draw Bayern Munich as Chelsea face Lyon in quarter-finals

Arsenal have drawn Bayern Munich in the Women's Champions League quarter-finals, while Chelsea will face eight-time winners Lyon.

Both WSL sides topped their Champions League groups and will face tricky ties in the final eight. The quarter-final first-leg ties will be played on March 21 and 22, with the second-leg ties will be played a week later March 29 and 30.

Chelsea face the current holders Lyon, although the French side were beaten 5-1 by Arsenal in their opening group game.

While some have questioned whether they can still be dominant in Europe this season, their trophy haul and experience alone is enough to make them a daunting prospect.

The two teams previously met in the semi-finals of the 2018/19 campaign, with Chelsea beaten 3-2 on aggregate. Lyon went on to win the competition that season in what was their sixth European title.

Arsenal won the title in the 2006/07 season, and are playing all of their Champions League matches at the Emirates Stadium this season. Their opponents, Bayern Munich, have a squad made up of a number of German players who reached the Euro 2022 final last summer, as well as eventual winner Georgia Stanway.

They finished as runners-up to Barcelona in their group, who drew Champions League newcomers Roma in their quarter-final tie. The Italian side reached the knockout rounds in their first season in the competition.

Should Chelsea win their quarter-final tie, they will face either Barcelona or Roma in the semi-finals. The last time the Blues faced the Spanish side was in the 20120/21 final in which they lost 4-0.

Two-time Champions League winners Wolfsburg also face PSG in their last eight fixture, with Arsenal potentially facing the winner of that tie in the semi-finals.

Women's Champions League draw in full

Quarter-finals

Bayern Munich vs Arsenal

Lyon vs Chelsea

Roma vs Barcelona

PSG vs Wolfsburg

Semi-finals

PSG vs Wolfsburg vs Bayern Munich or Arsenal

Lyon or Chelsea vs Roma vs Barcelona

When are the key dates for Women's Champions League?

Quarter-finals

First leg: March 21 and 22

Second leg: March 29 and 30

Semi-finals

First leg: April 22 and 23

Second leg: April 29 and 30

Final

Saturday June 3 at the PSV Stadium, the Netherlands; kick-off 5pm