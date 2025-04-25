Women's Champions League: Chelsea and Arsenal need to make history to turn around semi-final ties - Reporter Notebook

Yet again, the best teams in England were taken to school by the best teams in Europe.

Chelsea came into Barcelona full of confidence - the WSL almost certainly won, the League Cup in the cabinet and a coach who has won the biggest prize on the continent.

They left the Catalan capital, however, downtrodden, disappointed and well-beaten.

"The version we showed was not good enough… we must learn from that", were the post-match thoughts of Sonia Bompastor but how often will the English elite fail to learn from European losses?

Women's Champions League semi-final second leg ties Both games played on Sunday April 27

Chelsea vs Barcelona (agg: 1-4) - Stamford Bridge, kick-off 2pm

Lyon vs Arsenal (agg: 2-1) - Stade des Lumieres, kick-off 5pm

It's been 18 years since Arsenal earned England's only continental success and the landscape of the game has changed dramatically since then.

The WSL has led the professional revolution in the game with the league being seen by many as the best in Europe, if not the world.

So, why can't the best teams in the division convert that into Champions League success?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News' Anton Toloui reflects on Chelsea's 4-1 defeat to Barcelona in the first-leg of their Champions League semi-final tie

Chelsea and Arsenal have incredible facilities, large fan bases, respected coaches, leading budgets and star players but despite all the changes in the game over the last two decades, two different teams remain dominant in the competition.

Barcelona showed they can pick a team apart at any moment, taking full advantage of a shaky end to the game by Chelsea.

Eight-time champions Lyon went to north London with an elite game plan, big game experience and a frightening front-three.

They took everything Arsenal had to throw at them and then hit them with two well-executed counter punches.

Image: Arsenal lost 2-1 to Lyon in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final

Renee Slegers also said her team will learn from their defeat at the Emirates, but it's a lesson that needs to be digested quickly.

A single goal deficit is definitely surmountable but it will take one of the biggest Gunners performances for a decade to do so.

As for Chelsea, if they turn around a three-goal deficit against the team that's dominated the competition three out of the last four years, then it will be the greatest result in the club's history.

If the WSL's top two do dramatically turn this around, it will certainly be taught in coaching classes for years to come.