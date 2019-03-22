Sol Campbell says Macclesfield are over mental block

0:24 Sol Campbell believes Macclesfield are moving in the right direction Sol Campbell believes Macclesfield are moving in the right direction

Macclesfield manager Sol Campbell says his team have removed a "mental block" after moving off the bottom of Sky Bet League Two with a rare away win at Yeovil last Saturday.

The 2-0 win ended a seven-game winless run and gave the Silkmen renewed hope that that they can avoid dropping out of the EFL in Campbell's first season at the club.

Macclesfield gave the former Tottenham, Arsenal and England defender his first job in management last November, and Campbell now believes the side can finally move away from the relegation zone despite still being three points from safety.

1:47 Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Yeovil Town and Macclesfield Town Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Yeovil Town and Macclesfield Town

"Sometimes when you are down there for such a long time you can almost get a mental block," Campbell told Sky Sports.

"Hopefully it feels like the mental block has gone. It was there for the last five games at least. It feels like it's gone, it's shifted.

"I think the last game was a big kind of watershed for us, hopefully I'm right."

Andy Cole's experience is benefiting the players, says Campbell

Campbell recruited former Manchester United and England striker Andy Cole to his backroom staff in January and the Macclesfield boss says Cole's experience is already paying dividends.

"Someone like him coming in and doing the forward work and having a microscope over certain players is what it's all about, the detail," he added.

"The devil is in the detail and the players need that. I think at any level you need that. He's done it at the highest level and he's trying to pass on his knowledge."

Macclesfield avoided a winding up order at the High Court in London last week having settled some outstanding debts and agreed terms with another creditor. They have been given more to settle their remaining bills and Campbell is encouraged that the off-field issues are being resolved.

"At this level you are going to get problems," he said. "We're not the Premiership, we're not the top half of the Championship so you've got to expect some of these things might occur.

"But those things are sorted. I've got to prepare the team to make sure they are mentally on it and that's the only thing I can do really. That's the only thing I can control."