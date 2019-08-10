Macclesfield 3-0 Leyton Orient: Debutants star for Sol Campbell's Silkmen

1:13 Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Macclesfield and Leyton Orient. Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Macclesfield and Leyton Orient.

Macclesfield claimed a 3-0 win at home to Leyton Orient as three new signings announced their arrival in style.

On their home debuts, Theo Archibald struck a beauty to put the hosts ahead on the half hour mark, Paddy Osadebe added the second midway through the second half before Theo Vassell sealed victory with a late goal.

After an opening half-hour devoid of scoring opportunities, Archibald provided the first highlight, a stunning curler into the top corner from distance.

The visitors' Josh Coulson had chances either side of half-time but one header cleared the bar and the other was brilliantly pushed to safety by Owen Evans.

In truth, Orient had rarely threatened and when the tireless Osadebe charged onto Ben Stephens' ball forward, he leapt on the opportunity to double the lead 20 minutes from time, sliding his finish under Dean Brill to put the Silkmen in the driving seat.

After an emotional win a week earlier, their first since Justin Edinburgh's death, Orient mustered little response, and Vassell crashed in a header five minutes from the end.