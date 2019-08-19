Macclesfield name Daryl McMahon as Sol Campbell successor

Macclesfield Town have appointed Daryl McMahon as their head coach for the rest of the season, succeeding Sol Campbell.

The Sky Bet League Two club parted company with Campbell, who retained their Football League status on the final day of last season, last week.

McMahon was last in charge of Ebbsfleet United, before he left "by mutual consent" in November 2018, and will be assisted by Steve Gritt and Danny Whitaker, who took charge of Macclesfield's last-minute victory over Northampton on Saturday.

"Daryl is incredibly passionate and we are all excited to announce him as our new Head Coach," the club said in a statement on Monday.

1:43 Highlights from the Sky Bet League Two match between Northampton and Macclesfield Highlights from the Sky Bet League Two match between Northampton and Macclesfield

The 35-year-old will take up his second managerial position, after he previously led Ebbsfleet to the National League play-offs before they were eliminated by Tranmere Rovers in the 2017/18 season.

Former Macclesfield player Whitaker, who immediately took charge of training following Cambell's departure, will see greater responsibility as part of his involvement in the new coaching set-up.

"Danny Whitaker needs no introduction to the Moss Rose faithful - he is universally adored by everyone at the club and will also see an increase to his level of responsibility under the new coaching setup," the club added.

"After an illustrious playing career with The Silkmen, Danny's passion and commitment has never wavered - and neither has his incredible amount of energy in everything that he does."

Macclesfield sit fourth in the League Two table after two wins from their opening three fixtures and McMahon's first game in charge of the Silkmen will be against winless Morecambe at Moss Rose on Tuesday.