Macclesfield Town players and staff not paid September wages

Macclesfield Town players and staff have revealed they have not been paid their September wages by the club.

The Sky Bet League Two club had non-payment issues last season, and on Thursday the players released a statement saying they were concerned about suffering a fate similar to Bury and Bolton.

The statement read: "We as players and staff at Macclesfield Town Football Club regret to inform that last season's issues regarding payment of wages to ourselves and staff have re-occurred once again.

"Saddened by the news of Bury and Bolton's staff and players, we feel the need to release this statement before we find ourselves in a similar situation as there's [sic].

"We are now pleading with EFL to help Macclesfield Town as a football club to not end up in the same position as what Bury Football Club have found themselves in.

1:20 Highlights of Macclesfield's 1-1 draw at home to Colchester last Saturday Highlights of Macclesfield's 1-1 draw at home to Colchester last Saturday

"As players and staff, we remain committed and professional to honour our contracts under these extremely difficult circumstances for ourselves and our families."

Sky Sports has contacted Macclesfield Town, who declined to comment on the matter.

The club currently lies 17th in the League Two table, ahead of Saturday's trip to Cambridge United.