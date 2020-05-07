Macclesfield Town given further seven-point deduction

Macclesfield have been docked points for the second time this season

Macclesfield have been hit with an immediate seven-point deduction which leaves them three points off the bottom of Sky Bet League Two.

Town had admitted two misconduct charges relating to an unfulfilled fixture against Plymouth on December 21 and non-payment of players in February.

The Silkmen's home game against Plymouth was postponed after they failed to get a safety certificate for their Moss Rose stadium.

They were docked 10 points late last year, with four suspended, for the non-payment of wages and failure to fulfil a fixture against Crewe. However, that was reduced on appeal to seven deducted with three suspended.

The latest charge sees those three suspended points triggered while a further four points were also applied, with two suspended.

A statement from the Independent Disciplinary Hearing said the two latest misconduct charges brought against the club by the EFL relate to:

Non-fulfilment of a fixture in relation to the postponement of the scheduled League Two fixture against Plymouth Argyle on Saturday, December 21 2019.

Non-payment of players on the applicable payment dates due in February 2020 as per the terms of the players' contracts.

They said in a statement: "The panel ruled that an additional sporting sanction should apply with four points activated immediately, and a further deduction of two points suspended on the condition that the club does not breach any further regulations this season

"The club was handed a four-point deduction earlier this year, with three suspended following the decision of an independent Disciplinary Commission and subsequent Arbitration Panel in respect of previous charges.

"The three suspended points will now be applied after the club admitted the latest misconduct charges which were brought before an independent Disciplinary Commission in accordance with EFL Regulations, making a total of 11 points deducted from the club's 2019/20 campaign."

The latest points deduction sees Macclesfield drop to 23rd in the League Two table, three points ahead of Stevenage.