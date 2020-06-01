EFL issues Macclesfield with further misconduct charges after allegedly failing to pay players

Macclesfield Town have already been deducted 11 points from previous misconduct charges this season

Macclesfield has been issued with further misconduct charges for alleged breaches of EFL Regulations and will be referred to an Independent Disciplinary Commission.

The club has been charged with failing to pay a number of players on the applicable payment dates due in March 2020, while also failing to act with utmost good faith in respect of matters with the EFL and for breaching an order, requirement, direction or instruction of the league.

Macclesfield have responded by saying: "The club are deeply surprised by these charges, as the Arbitration Panel at our last hearing adjudicated the following after close examination of all the relevant evidence: '...The Commission should make it clear that it does not consider MTFC's tardiness (yet again) to pay the players' renumeration for March on time necessarily requires a further charge. Given its reasoning and conclusions as above, it would require strong persuasion to impose a yet further points deduction for any such breach...'

"Macclesfield Town will understandably be appealing these charges vehemently and will provide a further update in due course."

The League Two side have already been deducted 11 points this season following previous charges and are currently three points above Stevenage at the bottom of the table.

Therefore a potential further points deduction if Macclesfield are found guilty could result in the possibility of the club facing relegation.

League Two clubs have already voted to end their season early, pending approval from the EFL and the FA, but that was before the EFL then said that relegation across all three divisions of the EFL is "integral" to the integrity of the competition.

It is understood that even if the League Two season is curtailed before the disciplinary commission takes place, any punishment can be retrospectively imposed - and so any points deduction could still apply despite the season having already ended.

The EFL will be making no further comment at this time as this matter is now subject to proceedings.