Macclesfield to relaunch under new ownership with Robbie Savage as head of football

Macclesfield Town will relaunch as Macclesfield FC after local businessman Robert Smethurst acquired the assets of the club.

Robbie Savage will serve as the head of football at the rebuilt club at Moss Rose.

Danny Whitaker will remain as manager of the new club Macclesfield FC, who aim to compete in the North West Counties Football League next season.

"This is an extremely exciting opportunity to rebuild a historic football club for Macclesfield and the surrounding areas and I want to ensure that we bring the footballing heartbeat back into the local community; combined with a firm financial business plan and with consideration for the fans," Smethurst said in a statement.

"My vision over the coming months and years is to rebuild the club, pitch & stadium facilities and re-invest the income generated from that back into creating a first team and into the club overall.

Delighted to be involved as Head of Football Operations, First Team to U16’s & to be on the Board! #MacclesfieldFC https://t.co/XoUod9oTOS — Robbie Savage (@RobbieSavage8) October 13, 2020

"If we can move a new team into the North West Counties Football League next season, we'll have achieved one of our main goals. Over the coming years, our main aim is to move up through the leagues."

Macclesfield Town were expelled from the National League after being wound up by the High Court.

The club has been suspended from the league prior to that date, with all scheduled fixtures before that date postponed.

Image: Macclesfield Town will relaunch as Macclesfield FC

On September 16, the Insolvency and Companies Court wound up the club over unpaid debts of more than £500,000.

Players and staff were made redundant in the wake of the ruling.

Savage: This is a perfect fit for me

Former Leicester City, Birmingham City, Blackburn Rovers and Wales midfielder turned broadcaster, Savage, says the role he will undertake at Macclesfield FC is an ideal fit for him.

"I was devastated to see what happened here at Macclesfield. A club steeped in history and worth more than any value in money to locals," he said.

"I am privileged to be asked by the new owner to take up a role as head of football from the first team to grassroots and was genuinely surprised to get a call as I had no idea that Rob was looking to purchase the club until we spoke and he asked if I was interested to bring an extra dimension to his ambitions.

"I live within a stone's throw from the ground and have integral links to the club as a local grassroots coach, a father who brings his sons here to spectate and a footballing professional who campaigns and lobbies for lower tier football clubs, who are the foundation of the game.

"In my retirement from playing, I have found a love for seeing kids develop and the satisfaction I get from that cannot be rivalled - so the role I have been asked to take up seems a perfect fit for me."