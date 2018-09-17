Gary Holt says Livingston's 'ugly football' tag only fuels his players

0:28 Livingston manager Gary Holt says his team will not move away from what they are good at Livingston manager Gary Holt says his team will not move away from what they are good at

Livingston manager Gary Holt says the fact people say they play "ugly football" only fuels his players' desire to win games.

Since Holt took over from Kenny Miller in August, Livingston have won three games in a row and are now third in the table on 10 points.

However, their playing style has been branded as "ugly" by others as they grind out wins by scoring from set-pieces and do not play "pretty football" - something Holt says they will not move away from.

Livingston vs Rangers Live on

"I don't know if it annoys them or angers them or if it adds fuel to the fire in their bellies, I suppose," Holt said.

"It's one of those things where we believe in sticking to things we are good at. We are good at set-plays so why not use them?

"We are good at harassing teams, getting in their face and winning the second ball but we have some quality players in the final third as well.

"We have got some tricky players and technically gifted players who can create and score goals off their own back like the two goals we scored against Hibernian.

1:10 Highlights: Livingston 1-0 Hamilton Highlights: Livingston 1-0 Hamilton

"We will not walk away from what we are good at. It's now about how we can enhance it, make it better and make it even uglier for teams who don't want to play us."

Livingston face Hearts at Tynecastle on Saturday before they take on Steven Gerrard's Rangers, who have only lost one game so far in the Scottish Premiership.