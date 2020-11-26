Gary Holt resigns as Livingston head coach

Gary Holt has resigned "with great regret" as Livingston head coach.

Holt, who replaced Kenny Miller in August 2018, led the club to fifth place last season but admitted he may have to consider his future at the weekend amid the side's run of poor form.

Livingston are 10th in the table - four points above bottom club Hamilton - after they suffered their ninth league defeat of the league season against St Mirren at the weekend.

"It is with great regret that I have made the difficult decision to resign as manager of Livingston FC," Holt said. ​

"This is not a decision that I have taken lightly but feel it is the right time for me to step away.

Image: Livingston fell to defeat against St Mirren in Holt's final game in charge

"I am proud to say the work we have done over the past two years has resulted in great success both on and off the pitch.

"The progression the club has seen has been remarkable to be part of and last season's 5th place finish was one of many highlights."

1:40 Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Livingston and St Mirren

David Martindale and Tony Caig will take charge of the first team on an interim basis.

Holt leaves Livingston in a 'better place'

Head of football operations David Martindale says Livingston became a victim of their own success as they "raised everyone's expectations" with their achievements under Holt.

"So, when we don't quite hit those heights again it can feel like something needs to change and I totally understand Gary's thought process," he said.

"Gary can leave Livingston knowing he has left us in a better place than when he arrived. Has Gary helped improve Livingston FC? That's a simple one to answer - 100 per cent yes.

"I'm sure I speak for everyone at the club in wishing Gary nothing but success and I hope his positivity and energy isn't lost to the game for too long."