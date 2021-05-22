Livingston club captain Marvin Bartley named assistant manager to David Martindale

Livingston captain Marvin Bartley has been announced as the new assistant manager to boss David Martindale at the Scottish Premiership club.

The 34-year-old, who has overseen the club's reserve side for the past two seasons, will remain registered as a player next season.

The midfielder first joined Livingston from Hibernian in 2019, later captaining the side to the Scottish League Cup final in February where they were beaten by St Johnstone.

Image: Bartley first joined Livingston in 2019

Discussing his appointment, Bartley said: "I'm absolutely delighted to be taking on the role of assistant manager.

"When I first came into the club and was speaking to Davie about signing, I said that I wanted to go into coaching and he allowed me to do that with the reserves first and foremost before I took on the manager role at the start of this season and this is almost like a natural progression.

"I'm delighted to be offered this position and that Davie trusts me in the role too.

"I believe in myself 100 per cent and have played under great managers where I've always been learning so I feel I can be comfortable in the position.

"I think I've got the respect of the lads in the changing room and in football, when people feel that you know what you're talking about and enjoy your sessions and people are willing to learn, then it goes well.

"I've got aspirations to one day be a manager myself but I've got to take the right steps in order to get there and I think I've done that with the reserves and will now give it my all as assistant manager."

