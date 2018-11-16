Saturday in the Nations League: Scotland, Italy and Portugal in action live on Sky Sports

Italy host Portugal in a crunch Nations League fixture on Saturday

Scotland, Italy and Portugal are all in UEFA Nations League action on Saturday, and you can watch every game live on Sky Sports.

Alex McLeish's Scotland side take on bottom-of-the-table Albania in a Group C1 clash at the Loro Borici stadium on Saturday evening (7.45pm).

Victory for the visitors will see them move level on points with Israel at the top of the standings, meaning promotion to League B will be in their own hands ahead of their final group clash at home to Israel on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Italy take on Group A3 leaders Portugal at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium on Saturday evening (7.45pm) in a match Roberto Mancini's side have to win to stand any chance of progressing to the semi-finals of the competition.

However, if Cristiano Ronaldo and co manage to avoid defeat in Milan, then they will be guaranteed a semi-final spot.

Elsewhere, Turkey entertain Sweden in Group B2 (5pm), although the visitors must win the game at the Konya Buyuksehir Stadium, otherwise Russia will be promoted to League A.

The top two go head to head in Group C4 as Serbia host second-placed Montenegro in Belgrade on Saturday afternoon (2pm) in a contest that could go a long way to deciding who wins promotion.

Three points for the hosts would mean only Romania, who play last-placed Lithuania at the Stadionul Ilie Oana later in the day (7.45pm), could deny Serbia a place in League B.

And finally, Azerbaijan play Faroe Islands, while Malta take on Kosovo in Group D3 on Saturday (both 5pm), where a win for the latter - coupled with the Azeris failing to take all three points in Baku - would seal promotion for Bernard Challandes' side with a game to spare.