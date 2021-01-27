Gary Neville's Salford to pay Cambridge's travel expenses after League Two fixture postponed

Salford's home game against Cambridge on Tuesday was postponed due to a frozen pitch; Cambridge had already travelled over three hours to the Peninsula Stadium when the game was called off; Salford co-owner Gary Neville offered to pay opponents' travel expenses

Wednesday 27 January 2021 11:28, UK

Gary Neville
Image: Gary Neville co-owns Salford City, along with several other former Manchester United team-mates

Gary Neville's Salford City have agreed to compensate Cambridge United after their game on Tuesday was called off just hours before kick-off.

Cambridge had already arrived at Salford's Peninsula Stadium for their League Two fixture when the decision was made to postpone the game due to a frozen pitch.

The journey from Cambridge's Abbey Stadium to Salford's ground takes over three hours, but Neville softened the blow by offering to pay their travel expenses.

Ian Mather, Cambridge's chief executive, told Sky Sports News: "Gary was very decent over the whole situation.

"Both clubs wanted the game to go ahead and left it to the last minute for a pitch inspection. Was not to be and Salford will pay our travel expenses. Unfortunate but worse things can happen."

Trending

Salford will also be refunding supporters who paid to watch the game online.

Neville has part-owned the League Two club, along with other members of Manchester United's 'Class of '92', since 2014.

Also See:

They are currently seventh in the league, four points behind Cambridge, who are top.

Win £250,000 on Wednesday!

Win £250,000 on Wednesday!

One lucky winner won £250,000 for free last week. Could you be next? Play for free, entries by 6:00pm Wednesday.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports