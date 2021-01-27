Gary Neville's Salford to pay Cambridge's travel expenses after League Two fixture postponed

Gary Neville's Salford City have agreed to compensate Cambridge United after their game on Tuesday was called off just hours before kick-off.

Cambridge had already arrived at Salford's Peninsula Stadium for their League Two fixture when the decision was made to postpone the game due to a frozen pitch.

The journey from Cambridge's Abbey Stadium to Salford's ground takes over three hours, but Neville softened the blow by offering to pay their travel expenses.

We will. Already offered. — Gary Neville (@GNev2) January 26, 2021

Ian Mather, Cambridge's chief executive, told Sky Sports News: "Gary was very decent over the whole situation.

"Both clubs wanted the game to go ahead and left it to the last minute for a pitch inspection. Was not to be and Salford will pay our travel expenses. Unfortunate but worse things can happen."

Salford will also be refunding supporters who paid to watch the game online.

Neville has part-owned the League Two club, along with other members of Manchester United's 'Class of '92', since 2014.

They are currently seventh in the league, four points behind Cambridge, who are top.