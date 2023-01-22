Roy Keane on Man Utd after Arsenal defeat: It's like they haven't moved on from the problems in the past

Roy Keane has questioned whether Manchester United have truly moved on from their past problems, criticising their strength in depth in the defeat at Arsenal.

Eddie Nketiah's last-minute goal saw the Gunners beat United 3-2 in a thrilling contest at the Emirates.

Erik ten Hag's men remain fourth in the table but now lie 11 points behind Arsenal, who also have a game in hand on all their title rivals as they sit at the Premier League's summit.

Keane said: "United have made progress but at the end of the game, I'm looking at (Luke) Shaw still at left-back - there are questions over him. (Aaron) Wan-Bissaka, Fred, (Scott) McTominay - it's like Manchester United haven't moved on from the problems in the past. I'm not blaming them as it was a tough game, give credit to Arsenal. It was a reality check. I still think United are well short. They were missing players today but a squad like United should be able to deal with it.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Arsenal’s win against Manchester United in the Premier League

"Then when the going got tough you are looking at the bench and it wasn't great. For all the money United have spent they are still well short. I think they are certs for top four, maybe win a cup, but in terms of competing for league titles there is a way to go."

"The shortcomings were the way they defended - we've seen that from the same players over the years. The two results over the last few days has really knocked them back."

Gary Neville added: "We're still seeing a lot of the same players - even though United have spent a fortune - that United fans, pundits and coaches have said weren't good enough in previous years. Yet, they are still playing. Ten Hag is getting the maximum out of them but they are making mistakes in big moments. That's not down to the coach - he's doing the best he can with them. These players don't throw the towel in anymore."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Roy Keane, Jamie Redknapp and Cesc Fabregas analyse Bukayo Saka's incredible goal in Manchester United's 3-2 defeat to Arsenal

Keane was particularly irked with Wan-Bissaka's defending for Arsenal's opening goal scored by Nketiah.

He said: "It's just his lack of awareness. It's as if he can't believe someone's coming around the back of him, because he can see him, he just dozes off. A silly lack of concentration, considering we praise him saying he's a good defender.

"Of course he [Wan-Bissaka] sees him [Nketiah]. You have to be aware of him, that's his job, this is big-boy stuff, these are big moments, do your job, go and attack the ball.

"Two games, head-to-head, really close. It's hard to accept in the end, when you lose in the final stage of the game. It can't happen."

Ten Hag: It's a reality check

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag was disappointed that his side lost late on at Arsenal and was critical of their defensive display

Ten Hag blamed defensive mistakes and felt this game was a reality check for what his side can achieve this season.

He said: "We have to face that and learn the lessons. We've made mistakes. All the three goals, we could avoid them. Normally we are better in such situations.

"It's tough, that's quite clear. You could smell it. There were moments on the break, but we have to defend much better. We are making the wrong decisions - not one player but many players. You concede the third goal same as the first two goals.

"We started the game very well, we score the goal, we're leading and then we make mistakes that are unacceptable. Today we have to accept, learn the lessons and move on.

"The two first goals we're making so many mistakes. It can't happen. That is a lesson we have to take. We will face the players with this because it can't happen. Good teams don't make such mistakes. Again, not one player. We make many mistakes.

"It can be [a reality check]. Today we have to accept. We are unsatisfied on this defending performance. We can do better. Last week we kept the opponent more away from our box, but if they were in the box we defend much better. Normally we don't concede goals from corners - today, two.

"The last goal so short before the end of the game. That is not acceptable.

"I've said the same words in the dressing room - if you want to win you can't make the mistakes I've just mentioned."