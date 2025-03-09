Arsenal should be more worried about finishing in the top four than catching Liverpool, says Roy Keane

Arsenal's Premier League title hopes are over and they should be more worried about securing Champions League qualification than catching Liverpool, according to Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane.

Declan Rice cancelled out Bruno Fernandes' free-kick as the Gunners came from behind to draw 1-1 with Manchester United on Sunday but the result leaves them 15 points behind the leaders.

They sit six points ahead of fourth-placed Chelsea, with Man City eight points behind in fifth. Traditionally a top-four finish secures Champions League qualification, though that could stretch to five places this term, depending on English clubs' performances in Europe.

Arsenal dominated possession for long spells at Old Trafford but struggled to create chances before Rice's clinical first-time finish in the 74th minute. They were then indebted to the goalkeeping heroics of David Raya for keeping them level in the closing stages.

Arsenal scored seven in their Champions League demolition of PSV Eindhoven in midweek but have only found the net once in their last three Premier League games amid injuries to Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus.

Gabriel Martinelli returned from his hamstring problem as a substitute at Old Trafford but Keane was left unimpressed by Arsenal's mentality as they failed to take advantage of United's struggles and get the victory.

"If you don't have cutting edge and you're not scoring any goals, forget about closing any gap on Liverpool," Keane said on Sky Sports. "You should be more worried about teams coming up behind you."

Paul Merson, sitting alongside Keane, said: "Fifth in the league are nearer to Arsenal than what Arsenal are to first. I would be saying now, 'we've got to concentrate on making sure we finish in the top four'.

"It's starting to get a little bit tight there and Manchester City have got some nice fixtures at the moment. It wouldn't surprise me if Man City, who I think are fifth at the moment, if they can catch Arsenal."

Keane added: "Arsenal scored seven in the week but they didn't have any swagger about them today. At the end, you're probably thinking United are going to win it, and they've been dreadful.

"I'd be looking at their mentality and thinking, 'where was it?' You must smell United are there for the taking, but Arsenal weren't streetwise. They were open and Man Utd could've won it at the end.

"Arsenal have done well and made progress over the last few years, but the next step is the hardest one. If you're Arsenal, what good is second to you? You want to be winning titles.

"I haven't seen an Arsenal side who are machine-like, who knew Man Utd were there for the taking. I wasn't happy with their mindset. Forget about Liverpool, worry about the teams behind them.

"Liverpool will be looking at that and not thinking they're going to be put under pressure, they'll be thinking Arsenal have almost given up the title chase.

"There's that striking issue, of course, but I still thought there would be that mentality of getting the job done. If anything, it was the opposite."

Keane added that he doubts Arsenal's potential to win the Premier League title under Arteta following back-to-back second-placed finishes, particularly as he expects Liverpool and Manchester City to be stronger next season.

"What makes you think the manager can do it?" he said. "They've got close over the last few years, but City will be strong next year and I'm sure Liverpool will be too.

"Where is the evidence to think they can do it? Getting a striker in would help, have they got the right mentality? Has the manager? You see a different side to them when they're losing every week, but they get all agitated when they're losing.

"I don't think getting a striker in who'll score 20 goals a season will necessarily be the difference.

"Will City and Liverpool just stand still? They're going to look to improve, Pep will bounce back and I think Liverpool will be stronger next season. We don't know where Chelsea are, but what's the evidence from this group of players that they can do it?

"It's alright challenging, but it should be about winning titles."

Redknapp: Striker signing can get Arsenal challenging again

Jamie Redknapp disagreed with Keane's assertion that signing a striker would not turn Arsenal into title winners, but admitted they will have to bring in the right player having lost the "joy" to their play this season.

"There's been a real focus on set pieces this season and that's not working for them at the moment," said Redknapp on Sky Sports.

"There's not been a joy in Arsenal's play this season compared to last, the year before and the year before that with [Granit] Xhaka in midfield.

"I just don't see it. Even with Bukayo Saka, there were games at home where they couldn't finish teams off. They haven't finished teams off in the same way."

He added: "I'm confident if they sign an elite striker they'll challenge for the title. But how hard are they to find?

"They always get spoken about with [Alexander] Isak, he's obviously elite with the goals he's got and how he plays. But would Arsenal be the only ones in for him if he does leave?

"[Benjamin] Sesko as well, they've been mentioned with him, but it's just a case of a striker. Even though Kai Havertz has done well, they signed him as a No 8.

"Then you ask him to be a killer in the box - is he going to get 20 a season? That's Salah numbers. That's what they've got to try to find, and if they do with their defensive stability they'll certainly go close next season."

Neville: Lack of striker has cost them

Gary Neville underlined the significance of the club's failure to sign a striker, saying Arteta and his players are entitled to feel "let down" by the club for not acting sooner.

Arsenal again used Mikel Merino as a makeshift striker at Old Trafford but the Spain international, a natural midfielder, was unable to make an impact.

"I think these players can be let down. I think the manager can feel let down," he added on The Gary Neville Podcast. "I think they should have been supplied over the last year or so with a striker.

"I'm talking about a striker, and Kai Havertz, and Gabriel Jesus. For me, they have left themselves woefully short of attacking players. They have had injuries but you've got to plan for that.

"You need to be able to call upon people and rely upon your bench and your squad and it was more evident in that first half than ever.

"They lack a focal point up top who can do the job for them. Liverpool have better attacking options."