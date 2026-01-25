Roy Keane says Man Utd have their 'swagger' back but thinks Old Trafford needs someone 'bigger and better' than Michael Carrick

Roy Keane says Manchester United have their "swagger" back following a 3-2 win against Arsenal but does not agree that Michael Carrick is the right man for the job at Old Trafford.

Matheus Cunha scored a dramatic winner at the Emirates Stadium for United against the Premier League leaders, making it two wins from two for Carrick to kickstart his reign.

Carrick has now overseen victories against Manchester City and Arsenal since he was confirmed as the head coach until the end of the season, but Keane does not agree that he should be a candidate for the role in the long term.

"Two great performances but anyone can win two games," Keane said on Sky Sports following the dramatic 3-2 win against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

"If United win every game until the end of the season, I still wouldn't be giving him the job. I still wouldn't be convinced he's the man for the job. Absolutely not.

"They need a bigger and better manager. The size of the club and the challenges they face over the next few years, you want a manager who you feel can get them winning league titles.

"Are we going to sit here and believe Michael Carrick can get United winning league titles? It's not enough for me. I don't believe he is the man to get them winning league titles."

On the performance against Arsenal, Keane added: "Considering where they are and where they have been, they had a bit of swagger and calmness to their play.

"Two brilliant strikes and players off the bench had a big influence. You see the United fans in the corner, it's a bit like the old days.

"Carrick's done really well. Two brilliant performances. They showed real quality."

Neville: Carrick should hand over to Tuchel or Ancelotti

Gary Neville also believes that Carrick is not the long-term solution for Man United and believes they should target more experienced managers like Thomas Tuchel or Carlo Ancelotti.

"Manchester United have acted emotionally a number of times in the last 12 years. I honestly could not be happier with the last two weeks. The familiarity in what I'm watching feels like I'm watching my team play again properly," he told Sky Sports.

"They played properly, with intensity. I think it's right that Carrick keeps the job until the end of the season and then hands the baton over to a Tuchel or an Ancelotti, someone of that world-class ilk."

Carrick: We're just getting started

Despite the strong form in the early days of his reign since being appointed as Ruben Amorim's successor, albeit only until the end of the season, Carrick is not getting carried away.

Speaking to Sky Sports after securing his second win as head coach, he said: "It's only been 10 days, so it was never going to be perfect.

"We couldn't expect to come here and suddenly dominate the whole game and the ball. We're just starting off, really. It's a great starting point, but we need to put more layers on top, and we'll try to do that in the coming weeks.

"I give a lot of credit to the staff and the players for how much they've invested and how much they've bought into it.

"It's alright trying to help them and say certain things, but they've got to live it - and you've seen that with the boys coming off the bench and making a difference.

"It's a real collective feeling. It's great when it comes together and everyone's in it, and we can celebrate with the fans at the end. That's important and it's a big moment."