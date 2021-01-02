Ibrox Disaster: Remembering one of Scottish football's darkest days

January 2nd 2021 marks the 50th anniversary of one of the darkest days in Scottish football.
The New Year Old Firm game of 1971 should have been a great spectacle. But it became a terrible tragedy.
80,000 fans watched on as Rangers and Celtic played out a 1-1 draw at Ibrox, and as supporters made their way out of the stadium at full time, a horrendous accident unfolded.
Some fans making their way down Stairway 13, tripped and stumbled, sparking a terrible crush.
As a result, 66 of those supporters never made it home to their loved ones.
Three men affected by that day recount the story of what happened.