Scottish Government announces financial aid package for sport

Top-flight Scottish football clubs will have access to loans totalling £20m, while £10m in grants will be available for clubs at all other levels, including women's football, as part of a £55m package to navigate the coronavirus pandemic.

The Scottish Government announced the decision on Thursday, with horse racing set to receive £2m in grants.

Grants totalling £15m will be available for Scottish rugby as well as £5m in loans, with £2m to be granted to ice rinks and a further £200,000 earmarked for ice hockey.

Grants will also be given to motor sport (£400,000), basketball (£300,000) and netball (£100,000).

A statement from the Scottish FA said: "The Scottish FA welcomes news of the £30m COVID-19 relief fund to aid the recovery of the national sport, announced today by the Minister for Public Health, Sport and Wellbeing.

"The fund will be distributed via grant and loan funding across all levels of the senior game in Scotland, both men's and women's, to help to mitigate revenue lost to spectator sports as a result of the pandemic."

Rod Petrie, Scottish FA president: "Thursday's announcement recognises the importance of our national sport at all levels of the senior game. The Minister has said that the Scottish Government is to provide funding via grants and loans and we eagerly await details of the conditions which are attached to both.

"We stand ready to work quickly with sportscotland to ensure that the funding can be accessed by all clubs as efficiently as possible."

The announcement came three weeks after sport in England was told of a £300m UK Government rescue package.

Scottish Sports Minister Joe Fitzpatrick said: "I am pleased to announce this substantial funding package, which will help to ensure those sports which have been worst affected by the loss of ticket revenue during the pandemic are able

to bridge the gap in revenue until spectators are able to return safely to sports events in larger numbers.

"While restrictions on supporters at events have been vital in stopping the spread of the virus and saving lives, there can be no doubt that they have created real hardships for many sports clubs.

"These clubs are at the heart of our communities and, without urgent financial support, the survival of some could be in question."

The funding comes on top of an earlier £1.5m Covid recovery fund administered by sportscotland, which also accelerated £32m of annual funding and loosened criteria for sports governing bodies.