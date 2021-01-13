Livingston vs Aberdeen postponed again, this time due to heavy rain

Livingston's Scottish Premiership game with Aberdeen was postponed on Wednesday night for a second time, on this occasion after the scheduled kick-off.
Referee Steven McLean carried out a late pitch inspection and the call was taken after discussions with both management teams.
Ground staff had been sweeping water off the artificial pitch during the warm-up but it was still deemed too wet for action.
The rearranged game had initially been postponed because of a frozen pitch at the Tony Macaroni Arena on December 30.
Fifth-placed Livingston's next game is away to Celtic on Saturday, while third-placed Aberdeen take on Ross County at the Global Energy Stadium.
Trending
- Why stats show Newcastle are no work in progress
- Derby unable to pay first team in full amid takeover doubts
- 'Fury-Wilder dispute is not an issue'
- Bruce retains backing of Newcastle owner Ashley
- Leeds vs Southampton moved to accommodate FA Cup tie
- When Cruyff took revenge on Ajax
- Parker: 48 hours' notice 'scandalous' | Jose: Are you serious?
- Arsenal vs Crystal Palace on Sky: Partey set to return?
- Nice hold talks over Lingard loan
- Celtic chief: Dubai trip was clearly a mistake