Livingston vs Aberdeen postponed again, this time due to heavy rain

Livingston vs Aberdeen postponed due to an unplayable surface at the Tony Macaroni Arena after heavy rain in the build-up to kick-off; fixture was originally postponed on December 30 due to a frozen pitch

Wednesday 13 January 2021 20:50, UK

SNS - Ground staff sweep rain off the pitch ahead of the postponed Scottish Premiership match between Livingston and Aberdeen at the Tony Macaroni Arena
Image: Ground staff attempt in vain to sweep rain off the pitch at the Tony Macaroni Arena

Livingston's Scottish Premiership game with Aberdeen was postponed on Wednesday night for a second time, on this occasion after the scheduled kick-off.

Referee Steven McLean carried out a late pitch inspection and the call was taken after discussions with both management teams.

Referee Steven McLean says player safety was the key factor in his decision to postpone the match

Ground staff had been sweeping water off the artificial pitch during the warm-up but it was still deemed too wet for action.

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes says referee McLean made the right call

The rearranged game had initially been postponed because of a frozen pitch at the Tony Macaroni Arena on December 30.

Livingston manager David Martindale says the decision to postpone was valid buts says his players were keen to play

Fifth-placed Livingston's next game is away to Celtic on Saturday, while third-placed Aberdeen take on Ross County at the Global Energy Stadium.

