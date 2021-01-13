Livingston vs Aberdeen postponed again, this time due to heavy rain

Livingston's Scottish Premiership game with Aberdeen was postponed on Wednesday night for a second time, on this occasion after the scheduled kick-off.

Referee Steven McLean carried out a late pitch inspection and the call was taken after discussions with both management teams.

1:40 Referee Steven McLean says player safety was the key factor in his decision to postpone the match

Ground staff had been sweeping water off the artificial pitch during the warm-up but it was still deemed too wet for action.

0:57 Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes says referee McLean made the right call

The rearranged game had initially been postponed because of a frozen pitch at the Tony Macaroni Arena on December 30.

1:04 Livingston manager David Martindale says the decision to postpone was valid buts says his players were keen to play

Fifth-placed Livingston's next game is away to Celtic on Saturday, while third-placed Aberdeen take on Ross County at the Global Energy Stadium.