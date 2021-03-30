Brora Rangers crowned Scottish Highland League champions after three games; Kelty Hearts win Lowland League

Brora won all three games in November and December 2020 before matches were suspended due to Covid-19; Barry Ferguson's Kelty Rangers named Lowland League champions; Both teams won their respective leagues in shortened seasons last year

Image: Brora Rangers beat Hearts in the Scottish Cup last week - now they have been crowned Highland League champions

The Scottish Highland League and Lowland league seasons have been ended early on a points-per-game-basis, with Brora Rangers winning their league after just three games.

Matches in these divisions have been suspended since January due to Covid-19.

Brora, who last week knocked Hearts out of the Scottish Cup, have been crowned Highland League champions having beaten Deveronvale, Wick Academy and Fort William in their three outings in November and December 2020.

They win the league with nine points, beating out Fraserburgh - who also won all three games - on goal difference.

Kelty Hearts, managed by former Rangers player Barry Ferguson, have won the Lowland League. They had played 13 games.

A League Management Committee made the decision on the status of the Highland League, while the Lowland League took votes from their clubs. Nine voted to decide on points per game, as three wanted the season to be declared null and void.

Brora Rangers and Kelty both won the titles last season too in a curtailed season.

Both clubs will now be put forward to face each other in a play-off. The winner of that faces the team that finishes bottom of League 2 for a spot in the SPFL.

However, there is no guarantee that play-off will happen as last season when the league was cut short, that game did not take place.

Talks are ongoing with the Highland League, Lowland League and SPFL over the play-off.

