Partick Thistle promoted to Scottish Championship at first attempt

Partick Thistle sealed an immediate return to the Scottish Championship with an emphatic 5-0 win over Falkirk.

Ian McCall's side secured the League One title after opening up a four-point lead over second-placed Cove Rangers with one game left to play.

Brian Graham scored two of the goals with Zak Rudden, Scott Tiffoney adding the others.

Partick were controversially relegated from the Championship last season on a points-per-game basis despite being just two points from safety with a game in hand when the season ended early due to the coronavirus pandemic.