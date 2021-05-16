James Tavernier beats Rangers rivals to PFA Scotland Player of the Year award

The right-back prevailed from an all-Ibrox shortlist following the club's Scottish Premiership title win; James Tavernier, who scored 19 goals this season, beat team-mates Allan McGregor, Ryan Kent and Steven Davis to the prize

Sunday 16 May 2021 19:15, UK

Rangers captain James Tavernier scored 19 goals this season as Steven Gerrard&#39;s side ran away with the title
Image: Rangers captain James Tavernier scored 19 goals this season as Steven Gerrard's side ran away with the title

Rangers skipper James Tavernier has won the PFA Scotland Player of the Year award.

The right-back prevailed from an all-Ibrox shortlist following the club's Scottish Premiership title win.

Tavernier, who scored 19 goals this season, beat team-mates Allan McGregor, Ryan Kent and Steven Davis to the prize.

2:01
Tavernier reflects on his own personal achievements this season as well as an outstanding campaign with Rangers

Davis earlier scooped the Scottish Football Writers' Association award, while McGregor was named SPFL Premiership Player of the Year earlier in the week.

Steven Gerrard clinched the GMB Scotland Manager of the Year award, selected by his peers, to make it a treble of all the major managerial prizes.

Trending

Gerrard succeeded from a shortlist which also contained St Johnstone's Callum Davidson, who is one game away from a cup double, Livingston boss David Martindale and John McGlynn of Raith Rovers.

Celtic midfielder David Turnbull won the PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year prize.

Also See:

The former Motherwell player beat Rangers' Nathan Patterson, Ali McCann of St Johnstone and Hibernian left-back Josh Doig to the award.

Hearts striker Liam Boyce was named the Championship Player of the Year, while the Scotland national team won a special merit award for lifting the country's spirits by reaching the Euro 2020 finals.

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 in Saturday's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 3pm.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports