Kelty Hearts promoted to League Two, Brechin City's stay in SPFL comes to end

Kelty Hearts have reached the SPFL for the first time and brought Brechin City's 67-year-old stay in Scotland's senior leagues to an end.

The Lowland League winners, managed by former Rangers captain Barry Ferguson, beat Brechin 3-1 on aggregate in the League Two play-off final with a 1-0 victory in the second leg on Sunday following their 2-1 win in the first leg.

Michael Tidser scored the winner late on with both sides ending the match with ten men.

Christopher McKee was dismissed for Brechin just before half-time while Kelty's Scott Hooper also received a straight red seven minutes from time.

Image: Michael Tidser scored the winner for Kelty Hearts in the second leg of the Scottish League Two play-off final against Brechin City

Ferguson's side were denied the opportunity to reach League Two last season when the season ended early due to the coronavirus pandemic and the play-offs did not take place.

Brechin City have been part of the Scottish Football League since 1954 and were in the Championship as recently as 2018.

But they failed to win a single game in the second tier and their continued decline means they are destined to join the Highland League next season.