Coronavirus: Nicola Sturgeon confirms full capacity crowds to return in Scotland from August 9

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced the Scottish Government was temporarily keeping some mitigations in place when most legal Covid-19 regulations are removed from next Monday; application required for outdoor events with more than 5,000 spectators

By PA Media

Tuesday 3 August 2021 16:10, UK

Hearts fans during opening day win over Celtic (SNS)
Image: Hearts were able to host 5,500 fans during their Scottish Premiership opening day win over Celtic

Sporting bodies and clubs will have to continue applying for permission to host major crowds despite Scotland moving beyond Level 0 of coronavirus restrictions.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced the Scottish Government was temporarily keeping some mitigations in place when most legal Covid-19 regulations are removed from next Monday.

Sturgeon said: "While we expect to see the careful return of large-scale events we will, for a limited period, keep in place the processes through which organisers of outdoor events of more than 5,000 and indoor events of more than 2,000 will have to apply for permission.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announces funding for the Scottish women&#39;s national football team at Hampden Park, Glasgow
Image: Nicola Sturgeon provided an update on Tuesday

"This is allowing us and local authorities simply to be reassured of the arrangements to be in place to reduce the risk of large-scale gatherings."

Current restrictions remain in place for this weekend's fixtures, which mean clubs need to apply to local authorities for permission to host crowds of more than 2,000.

Celtic will host 24,500 fans for their Premiership game against Dundee on Saturday.

