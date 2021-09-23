Celtic vs St Johnstone; Rangers vs Hibernian in Premier Sports Cup semi-finals

Celtic will face holders St Johnstone in the Premier Sports Cup semi-finals while Rangers take on Hibernian.

Ange Postecoglou's side snapped their two-game losing run with a 3-0 victory over Raith Rovers on Thursday and their reward is a date with St Johnstone, who were 2-0 winners over Dundee in their quarter-final tie.

Saints won this competition for the first time last season after Celtic had claimed the previous four.

Rangers, who have won the Scottish League Cup a record 27 times, beat Livingston 2-0 in Wednesday's quarter-final at Ibrox. They last lifted the trophy in 2011.

Three-time winners Hibernian, whose last success came in 2007, progressed to their fifth successive semi-final with a 3-1 win away to Dundee United.

Premier Sports Cup semi-final draw

Rangers vs Hibernian

Celtic vs St Johnstone

Games to be played on the weekend of November 20/21