Celtic vs St Johnstone; Rangers vs Hibernian in Premier Sports Cup semi-finals

Rangers will face Hibernian in the Premier Sports Cup semi-finals as they bid to win the competition for a record 28th time; Celtic drawn against holders St Johnstone with both semi-finals to be played on the weekend of November 20/21

Thursday 23 September 2021 22:36, UK

Celtic&#39;s Jota (right) celebrates with Albian Ajeti after scoring their side&#39;s first goal of the game during the Premier Sports Cup match at Celtic Park
Image: Jota (right) celebrates with Albian Ajeti after scoring his first Celtic goal in their win over Raith Rovers

Celtic will face holders St Johnstone in the Premier Sports Cup semi-finals while Rangers take on Hibernian.

Ange Postecoglou's side snapped their two-game losing run with a 3-0 victory over Raith Rovers on Thursday and their reward is a date with St Johnstone, who were 2-0 winners over Dundee in their quarter-final tie.

Saints won this competition for the first time last season after Celtic had claimed the previous four.

Rangers, who have won the Scottish League Cup a record 27 times, beat Livingston 2-0 in Wednesday's quarter-final at Ibrox. They last lifted the trophy in 2011.

Three-time winners Hibernian, whose last success came in 2007, progressed to their fifth successive semi-final with a 3-1 win away to Dundee United.

Premier Sports Cup semi-final draw

Rangers vs Hibernian

Celtic vs St Johnstone

Games to be played on the weekend of November 20/21

