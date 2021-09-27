Scottish Premiership Team of the Week: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Dundee, Dundee United, Motherwell & St Mirren feature

For the second consecutive week, Celtic dropped points in the Scottish Premiership as they were held to a 1-1 draw with Dundee United.

Ange Postecoglou's side are now six points behind leaders Rangers who sealed a hard-fought 1-0 win at Dundee.

Players from both matches feature in the WhoScored.com Scottish Premiership team of the week which is dominated by the champions and also includes representatives from Hearts, Motherwell and St Mirren.

WhoScored.com pick out the top performing players from gameweek seven...

5. Liel Abada (Celtic) - 8.29 rating

Image: Abada has scored in consecutive games across all competitions

Despite being held to a 1-1 draw with Dundee United, Liel Abada is the first of two Celtic players to feature in the team of the week. The teenage winger scored the opening goal - his third of the season - finding a way past Benjamin Siegrist with one of four efforts on goal.

The 19-year-old was unfortunate not to add an assist, too, as he created three goalscoring chances to contribute towards his WhoScored.com rating of 8.29.

4. Jon McLaughlin (Rangers) - 8.44 rating

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player James Tavernier, Calvin Bassey, Joe Aribo and McLaughlin made the XI after impressing against Dundee who are represented by Ryan Sweeney

Defending champions Rangers are the dominant side in the team of the week, with goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin the highest-rated Gers representative.

Rangers were made to work hard for their 1-0 win at Dundee as the 34-year-old put in a solid rearguard showing. Indeed, McLaughlin made six saves, including a second-half penalty stop, to feature between the sticks with a WhoScored.com rating of 8.44.

3. Tony Watt (Motherwell) - 8.49 rating

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The best of the action as Watt inspired Motherwell to victory over Ross County

Only Martin Boyle (six) and Liam Boyce (five) have now scored more Scottish Premiership goals than Tony Watt this season after he bagged his fourth of the campaign in Motherwell's 2-1 win over Ross County. Watt netted 10 minutes from time to secure victory, scoring with one of four shots.

The 27-year-old was difficult to stop, completing four dribbles, while the Ross County backline took to extreme measures to limit his influence as he was fouled three times to make the team of the week with a WhoScored.com rating of 8.49.

2. Cameron Devlin (Hearts) - 8.53 rating

Image: Devlin impressed Hearts fans during his home debut at Tynecastle Park

Hearts fans will have been buoyed by Cameron Devlin's full debut for the club as the 23-year-old landed the WhoScored.com man of the match award in their 3-0 win over Livingston.

Devlin was a ball-winning machine as he made eight tackles; no player has made more in a Scottish Premiership match this season. Two interceptions, one key pass and one successful dribble capped a memorable display from the Australian and helped secure a spot in the best XI with a WhoScored.com rating of 8.53.

1. Jota (Celtic) - 8.58 rating

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights as Abada, Jota and Ryan Edwards impressed at Celtic Park

With a rating of 8.58, Celtic winger Jota is the WhoScored.com Scottish Premiership player of the week. The 22-year-old was unable to help Celtic to victory against Dundee United, yet he provided the assist for Abada's opener, that coming from one of three key passes in Sunday's 1-1 draw.

Jota was in a confident mood at Parkhead as he mustered seven shots and was impressive out of possession, too, as he made three tackles to contribute towards his inclusion in this side.