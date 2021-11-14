Scotland call up Ryan Porteous for World Cup qualifier against Denmark

Scotland have called up Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous into their squad for Monday's World Cup qualifier against Denmark.

Porteous, 22, is a direct replacement for Scott McTominay, who has not recovered from illness which ruled the Manchester United player out of Scotland's 2-0 victory away to Moldova on Friday.

IN: Ryan Porteous.

It follows a first call-up to the senior squad for Celtic right-back Anthony Ralston earlier on Sunday.

Porteous, who has made 15 appearances in all competitions for Hibernian so far this season, has won 14 caps for Scotland's U21s but is yet to make his senior international debut.

Scotland are assured of a 2022 World Cup play-off berth ahead of the visit of Euro 2020 semi-finalists and group winners Denmark to a sold-out Hampden Park, live on Sky Sports.

A draw for Steve Clarke's side is expected to ensure a home tie in the semi-finals next March.

Eight players, including captain Andy Robertson and midfield pair John McGinn and Billy Gilmour, are one booking away from a suspension.