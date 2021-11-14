Scotland call up Ryan Porteous for World Cup qualifier against Denmark

Ryan Porteous is a direct replacement for Scott McTominay, who is unavailable through illness; Celtic right-back Anthony Ralston given first senior call-up earlier on Sunday; a draw for Scotland against Denmark should ensure home tie in 2022 World Cup semi-final play-off

Sunday 14 November 2021 21:05, UK

Ryan Porteous in action for Scotland&#39;s U21s
Image: Ryan Porteous could make his senior international debut against Denmark

Scotland have called up Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous into their squad for Monday's World Cup qualifier against Denmark.

Porteous, 22, is a direct replacement for Scott McTominay, who has not recovered from illness which ruled the Manchester United player out of Scotland's 2-0 victory away to Moldova on Friday.

It follows a first call-up to the senior squad for Celtic right-back Anthony Ralston earlier on Sunday.

Porteous, who has made 15 appearances in all competitions for Hibernian so far this season, has won 14 caps for Scotland's U21s but is yet to make his senior international debut.

Scotland are assured of a 2022 World Cup play-off berth ahead of the visit of Euro 2020 semi-finalists and group winners Denmark to a sold-out Hampden Park, live on Sky Sports.

A draw for Steve Clarke's side is expected to ensure a home tie in the semi-finals next March.

Eight players, including captain Andy Robertson and midfield pair John McGinn and Billy Gilmour, are one booking away from a suspension.

