Jamie McGrath told to focus on St Mirren as transfer speculation continues

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin has told Jamie McGrath to focus on playing for the club, insisting the midfielder remains part of his plans.

The 25-year-old has missed the last two matches amid ongoing speculation about his future, with Birmingham, Middlesbrough and Wigan all reportedly expressing an interest in signing him.

McGrath felt he was not "in a good place" to play against Dundee United last week, according to Goodwin, and was also absent on Saturday as they beat Ayr United in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup.

The manager has hinted the Republic of Ireland international could be ready to return to the squad for Tuesday's Scottish Premiership match at home to Aberdeen.

"James is still very much a St Mirren players and still very much part of my plans. There's a lot of speculation floating about, but until something is confirmed, or otherwise, he will remain part of my squad, " said Goodwin.

"He's in a good place now and he trained really well this morning. All the noise about whether he is or isn't moving was affecting him and we have had a chat and I have asked him to try to put all that to the back of his mind.

"It can be distracting when there is speculation flying around, I've been there myself, but we have had a really good chat this morning and he just wants to get back playing football.

"James' priority now is to play games for St Mirren and keep himself in the mind of (Republic of Ireland manager) Stephen Kenny, because James is no good to anybody if he is missing games for us.

"Agents are there to deal with all the off-field stuff and he just needs to get back to doing what he is good at - playing football."

Asked if he thought McGrath would still be at the club when the transfer window closes next week, Goodwin replied: "It's very hard to say to be honest with you.

"I didn't expect him to still be here after the summer window, but here he is. He needs to get back playing for St Mirren and what will be will be thereafter.

"But what can't happen is all this impacting his game or mentality. If he signs a pre-contract with someone then so be it, or if he leaves this month and we get a fee then so be it."